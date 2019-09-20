Debit Card Rewards Report, 2019 - Predominant Reward Types, Consumer Perceptions, New Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Debit Card Rewards: Taking a Focused Approach" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Highlights of the report include:

Review of the types of rewards that financial intuitions are providing to their cardholders

Survey of debit card rewards programs of large financial institutions, institutions below $10 billion in assets, and digital-only banks.

Survey of merchant segments with merchant-provided rewards

A discussion of approaches that financial institutions can take to support rewards on debit cards through a narrower focus on customers most likely to benefit and be motivated by them.

Rewards offered with traditional debit cards are still available from large and small financial institutions but are on the decline as debit card issuers look to cut costs in the face of ever smaller product margins. Forty percent of U.S. consumers surveyed by the author indicate that they are receiving rewards with their debit card today.



The report discusses new competition faced by debit card issuers and suggests how then can keep their programs motivating yet cost-effective.



Consumers today may have a more difficult time finding debit cards rewards from traditional financial institutions, but digital-only or challenger banks and merchants are filling the void.

Some consumers, particularly those in younger demographic segments, which financial institutions want as customers, appear motivated to spend more in the pursuit of rewards and are taking their transactions and balances to these alternative payment options.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Consumer Perceptions of Debit Rewards



4. The Motivated Debit Rewards User



5. Predominant Reward Types

Cash Back

Points Programs

Merchant Offers/Discounts

6. Survey of Debit Rewards Programs

Survey of Large Banks and Credit Unions Offering Debit Rewards

Survey of Smaller Banks and Credit Unions Offering Debit Rewards

Survey of Digital-Only Banks

7. New Competition for Debit Rewards Programs



8. Conclusions



9. References

Related Research

Endnotes

Companies Mentioned



American Express

Axos Bank

Bank of America

BB&T

Consumers Credit Union

Cumberland Farms

Discover

Farmer's State Bank

Fifth Third Bank

First United Bank and Trust

Green Dot Bank

JP Morgan Chase

Kroger

PNC Bank

Randolph Brooks FCU

Schools First FCU

Security Service FCU

Starbucks

SunCoast FCU

SunTrust Bank

Target

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sd048p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.