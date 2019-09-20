CIO Leadership: Upcoming HMG Strategy Detroit CIO Summit—Technology Is a Central Enabler to Economic Growth

/EIN News/ -- Prominent technology leaders headlining the Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include Mamatha Chamarthi, CIO North America and Asia, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Jennifer Charters, EVP & CIO, Flagstar Bank; Thomas Farrington, EVP & CIO, Perrigo Company; Richard Hook, EVP & CIO, Penske Automotive Group, Inc.; Angie Tuglus, EVP & COO, Ally Insurance, Ally Financial, Inc. and Sangy Vatsa, EVP & CIO, Comerica Bank.



DETROIT, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creating a modern, successful and sustainable business model is a team effort, reliant on the entire C-suite co-envisioning, co-creating and co-delivering a winning strategy. Keeping customers, stakeholders and colleagues informed and connected is an investment in human capital.

Top executives know that rapid transformation to the digital stage yields high rewards. Learn how to strategize—keeping agility, innovation and customer experience as high priorities—at the 2019 Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit , produced by HMG Strategy and taking place on October 10, 2019 at The Henry, Autograph Collection, in Dearborn, Michigan.

“Leaders will share their thoughts on how the Detroit metropolitan area is becoming a digital hub of choice,” said Sangy Vatsa, EVP and CIO of Comerica Bank, who is also a chairperson and speaker at the Detroit CIO Summit. “These leaders are shaping their future-state digital agendas to strengthen the Silicon Lakes brand.”

To learn more about the Detroit CIO Summit and register for the event, click here .

“A CIO should be the leader most prepared to identify innovative opportunities that will add value to their companies,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President & CEO. “A deliberate approach to technological advancement serves as an enabler on the fast track to economic growth.”

The Detroit CIO Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talk by John Silvia, CEO and Founder of Dynamic Economic Strategy and former Wells Fargo Chief Economist. Silvia will be speaking about technological innovation’s role in boosting productivity in the global economy.

Other key sessions will include:

An HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talk on communications and collaboration, in which Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy, will interview Harry Moseley, CIO of Zoom, about why companies are leaving traditional video conferencing for Zoom, the fastest growing app for enterprise communications

A conversation between C-suite information and technology officers about the opportunities rapid technological change represent for businesses, such as increasing operational efficiency while accelerating speed to market to help gain a competitive edge

An executive briefing by John Engates, Client CTO at NTT Global Networks

An executive interview with Mat Ishbia, CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, regarding how it is applying a high scalable brokerage model to aggressively capture market share

A news briefing about the Detroit chapter of the Society of Information Management, given by Ruthanne Largent, CIO of Horizon Global

HMG Strategy will present the 2019 Top Technology Executives to Watch Awards to Mamatha Chamarthi, CIO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in North America and Asia, and Raj Singh, CIO of OffLeaseOnly

An executive panel that will discuss unleashing new business value, in which top C-suite information and technology officers will share lessons they learned by disrupting their own organizations

An executive briefing by Sangy Vatsa, EVP & CIO of Comerica Bank, on how he and his team intentionally established digital priority across Comerica, making it real and timely for all stakeholders, including customers and employees

A panel on the accelerating enterprise risks in today’s global cyber theater where cybersecurity leaders from Lear, BorgWarner, Domino’s, Comerica Bank and Penske Automotive Group will discuss mitigating strategies for threat protection while positioning the enterprise for agility and innovation

A panel of top-tier CIOs moderated by Ally Insurance EVP and COO Angie Tuglus about the road to a customer-centric enterprise via technology, culture and executive collaboration

The Presenting Partners at the Detroit CIO Summit will be NTT Global Networks and Zoom. The Platinum Partners will be Nutanix and UiPath. Gold Partners include OutSystems, Pure Storage, SentinelOne, The Judge Group and Zerto. The Supporting Partner will be Ivanti. The Local Partner is Western Digital. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. The Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Ventures and Sequoia. The Association Partner will be the Detroit Chapter of the Society for Information Management.

To visit the Detroit CIO Summit website and register for the event, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9260e4b2-5398-4d04-8cbd-190365a515ce

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

