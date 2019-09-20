2019 Study on Metal Foams - Technology Snapshot & Trend Analysis, Application Landscape, Innovation Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Foams--Technology Opportunity Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing demand for lightweight and thermally insulating materials in various industries such as building and construction, oil and gas, and others are boosting the growth and enhancing the adoption potential of metal foams. The broad application scope is attributed toward the high specific area, low density, and enhanced thermal resistance of these materials.

This research service provides an understanding of various types of metal foams, including aluminum foams, copper foams, iron foams, nickel foams, and titanium foams that can potentially replace traditional materials including metals.

The research service describes the technology capabilities, manufacturing processes, and future prospects in the development of aerogels.

Additionally, it also captures the various factors that influence adoption and application prospects in various industries.

The service also identifies the key drivers and challenges from a technical and business approach and provides potential solutions undertaken by stakeholders to address the challenges.

It also highlights the emerging innovations that will enable the use of aerogels to meet the various needs of various applications.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3 Metal Foams are Emerging as a Lightweight Material Across Applications

2. Technology Snapshot and Trend Analysis

2.1 Metal Foams can Potentially Enhance the Functional and Structural Aspects of End-products

2.2 Aluminum-based foams have the Highest Commercial Impact

2.3 Enhanced Lightweighting Characteristics Drive Adoption

2.4 R&D Initiatives Boosted by Significant Funding Across the Globe

3. Application Landscape

3.1 Aerospace and Automotive Sectors Expected to Gain Prominence in Short Term

3.2 Metal Foams are Used as Envelopes in the Building and Construction Sector

3.3 Metal Foams Gaining Focus in Automotive Applications due to its Enhanced Impact Resistance

3.4 Adoption in Aerospace and Defense Sectors due to Enhanced Noise Reduction and Lightweighting Properties

3.5 Potential Use of Metal Foams in Healthcare due to its Bio-inert Nature

3.6 APAC is Emerging as a Hub for Research and Commercialization Activities

4. Innovation Ecosystem

4.1 The US Leads in IP Filing in the Last Five Years

4.2 Majority of the Scientific Literature is Focused on Catalytic and Structural Applications

4.3 Thermal Insulation is Observed to be the Key Characteristic Facilitating Near Term Adoption

4.4 Aluminum-based Metal Foams are the Most Widely Adopted Globally

4.5 Academia Active in Investigating Commercialization Prospects and Developing New Processing Techniques

4.6 Funding Initiatives are Directed Toward Performance Improvements

5. Analyst Insights

5.1 Future Outlook of Metal Foams Across Industries

5.2 Opportunity Evaluation for Adoption of Metal Foams Across Applications

5.3 Automotive and Building & Construction are the Key Application Areas

6. Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1yhvd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.