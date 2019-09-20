When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 19, 2019 FDA Publish Date: September 20, 2019 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Animal Feed Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Elevated levels of non-protein nitrogen (NPN). Company Name: Ridley Block Operations Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Ridley Block Operations is voluntarily recalling one batch of Ultralyx 24-165. The product has been found to be out of specification, with elevated levels of non-protein nitrogen (NPN). The affected product could have adverse health effects on cattle.

This recall relates only to Ultralyx 24-16-5 with the following batch and lot number printed on the package:

PRODUCT NAME BATCH/LOT# ITEM NO./PRODUCT NO. PACKAGE INFO. ULTRALYX 24-16-5 EB01544949 45456 Poured Block

No other batch/lot number or other Ridley Block Operations products are involved in this voluntary recall. Only the specific batch and lot number of Ultralyx 24-16-5 listed above is impacted.

Ridley Block Operations has notified its customers of this voluntary recall. Product matching this batch and lot number should be removed from distribution/inventory and discontinued from feeding. Customers are encouraged to call Ridley Block Operations customer service at 1-334-834-6510 (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Central Time Zone) for instructions on what to do with affected product inventory.