Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Animal & Veterinary Animal Feed
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Elevated levels of non-protein nitrogen (NPN).

Company Name:
Ridley Block Operations
Brand Name:
Product Description:

Product Description

Company Announcement

Ridley Block Operations is voluntarily recalling one batch of Ultralyx 24-165. The product has been found to be out of specification, with elevated levels of non-protein nitrogen (NPN). The affected product could have adverse health effects on cattle.

This recall relates only to Ultralyx 24-16-5 with the following batch and lot number printed on the package:

PRODUCT NAME

BATCH/LOT#

ITEM NO./PRODUCT NO.

PACKAGE INFO.
ULTRALYX 24-16-5 EB01544949 45456 Poured Block

No other batch/lot number or other Ridley Block Operations products are involved in this voluntary recall. Only the specific batch and lot number of Ultralyx 24-16-5 listed above is impacted.

Ridley Block Operations has notified its customers of this voluntary recall. Product matching this batch and lot number should be removed from distribution/inventory and discontinued from feeding. Customers are encouraged to call Ridley Block Operations customer service at 1-334-834-6510 (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Central Time Zone) for instructions on what to do with affected product inventory.

Company Contact Information

Consumers:
Ridley Block Operations Customer Service
1-334-834-6510