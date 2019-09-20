COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Animal & Veterinary Animal Feed
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Elevated levels of non-protein nitrogen (NPN).
- Company Name:
- Ridley Block Operations
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Ridley Block Operations is voluntarily recalling one batch of Ultralyx 24-165. The product has been found to be out of specification, with elevated levels of non-protein nitrogen (NPN). The affected product could have adverse health effects on cattle.
This recall relates only to Ultralyx 24-16-5 with the following batch and lot number printed on the package:
|
PRODUCT NAME
|
BATCH/LOT#
|
ITEM NO./PRODUCT NO.
|
PACKAGE INFO.
|ULTRALYX 24-16-5
|EB01544949
|45456
|Poured Block
No other batch/lot number or other Ridley Block Operations products are involved in this voluntary recall. Only the specific batch and lot number of Ultralyx 24-16-5 listed above is impacted.
Ridley Block Operations has notified its customers of this voluntary recall. Product matching this batch and lot number should be removed from distribution/inventory and discontinued from feeding. Customers are encouraged to call Ridley Block Operations customer service at 1-334-834-6510 (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Central Time Zone) for instructions on what to do with affected product inventory.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Ridley Block Operations Customer Service
- 1-334-834-6510