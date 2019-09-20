PURA - Puration Announces EVERx CBD Sports Water European Marketing Campaign Kickoff at Arnold Sports Festival in Barcelona

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (PURA) today announced the EVERx CBD Sports Water marketing campaign kickoff in Europe at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Arnold Sports Festival Europe in Barcelona taking place today and tomorrow, September 20-22, 2019. EVERx CBD Sports Water is available already in Europe through select distributors. With the EVERx CBD Sports Water campaign kicking-off, PURA plans to expand its European sales substantially.



EVERx was officially launched for the first time ever at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio in 2017. EVERx now participates at the Arnold Sports Festival events worldwide. EVERx today is the leading CBD infused sports nutrition beverage with over $1 million in sales in 2018 and over $1 million in sales in the first six months of 2019 and targeting $4 million in sales by 2019 year end . EVERx is now an official sponsor of Jan Tana’s Body Painting Revolution featured globally at Arnold Sports Festival venues worldwide.

Earlier today, PURA confirmed a series of corporate releases scheduled for next week. The company will publish news next week about new sales, its European marketing campaign, and new products among other strategic updates. Management plans to include in the announcements next week the latest news on the progress toward issuing the previously announced dividend of Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) stock to PURA shareholders. The scheduled corporate releases will also include a further Research Analysis update on PURA from Goldman Small Cap Research. The series of corporate releases scheduled for next week follow PURA’s CBD beverage industry survey results published this week in conjunction with PURA’s pre-marketing initiative for its new CBD infused beer, coffee and tea. The survey was conducted by Goldman Small Cap Research and included a confirmation of Goldman’s previous Analyst Research findings. Goldman plans to publish a more comprehensive update next week including analysis of additional aspects of PURA’s expanding operations on top of the survey driven analysis update issued this week.

EVERx CBD Sports Water is available for purchase on line at www.USMJ.com hosted by PURA’s partner North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ).

