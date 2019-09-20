An Easy, Stylish Decorating Upgrade

A wall-mount door makes more room for fun

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Fall is the perfect time to make space-saving upgrades to your house.



For example, consider swapping out a traditional swinging door for a smooth-gliding, wall-mounted sliding door. A sliding door can add up to 14 square feet of floor space, which allows for more room to spread out toys and games, and give a more spacious feel to nearly any room. They also allow for more flexibility in furniture arrangements, which can turn even the smallest nook in your house into a cozy space.



It’s easy to do with an option like Johnson Hardware’s Soft-Close Wall-Mount Sliding Door Hardware, which can be used with virtually any metal or wood door from 1-inch to 1 3/4-inches thick, up to 48 inches wide and weighing up to 200 pounds. The U.S.-made hardware gently slows the door’s travel speed to softly pull it into the fully open or fully closed position and works like a cabinet door closer, enabling doors to open and close quietly and securely. It also prevents door slamming and pinched fingers, as well as reducing door operational noise.

The built-in satin or bronze finish fascia can give a warm decorative detail to a room while the smooth-rolling door hardware and track exceed ANSI standards, meaning it can successfully complete 100,000 opening and closing cycles, with adjustable door guides, tricycle hangers and adjustable track stops. The jump-proof aluminum box track is available in lengths up to 96 inches for single doors and up to 192 inches for double doors.

Installing wall-mount sliding door hardware in a playroom, or nearly any other room in your house, can be an easy yet high-impact improvement that reduces space constraints while adding warmth, functionality and visual appeal.

For more information, visit johnsonhardware.com.

