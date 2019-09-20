Funding Extension a Welcomed Response to Long Term Care Pressures

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government of Ontario took a big step forward in their efforts to change long term care in Ontario for the better with today’s announcement that the province is extending the High Wage Transition Fund and the Structural Compliance Fund while it works on a new minor capital program and a long-term care staffing strategy.



“I can’t overstate how pleased we are with this decision,” says Lisa Levin, CEO of AdvantAge Ontario. “We met with the Minister of Long-Term Care to discuss options and alternative approaches for these funds. What we’ve heard today shows government has listened and responded.”

The government will maintain the High Wage Transition Fund until December 31, 2020, which is critical to supporting staffing and care levels for residents. It will also keep the Structural Compliance Fund until March 31, 2020. This fund helps homes with the cost of capital repairs, maintenance and upgrades. Plans to establish a new minor capital program and develop a long term care staffing strategy are directly in line with what AdvantAge Ontario proposed.

“The government has said that these measures will address gaps in staffing and funding. That has been the need for years. We are thrilled that the Minister Fullerton and her government have acknowledged it and are taking this important step to tackle it,” adds Levin.

“Our members are extremely dedicated to their residents and families. Their efforts were hugely instrumental in raising awareness of the importance of these funds for supporting front-line care delivery and operations.”

AdvantAge Ontario has been the trusted voice for senior care for 100 years. We are community-based, not-for-profit organizations dedicated to supporting the best possible aging experience.

