Route1 Announces the Launch of a Technology based Solution called ScreenSTOP powered by MobiNET

A patent-pending intelligent, in-motion technology solution used for the instant masking of on-board computer screens on heavy lift vehicles, increasing operator safety and positively impacting productivity and operational costs

/EIN News/ -- CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route1 Inc . (OTCQB: ROIUD and TSXV: ROI) (the “Company” or “Route1”), an advanced North American provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions, today announced the launch of its new solution ScreenSTOP powered by MobiNET, the first of its kind technology in the manufacturing, warehousing and logistics marketplace. ScreenSTOP provides the ability to “mask” the on-board computer screen instantly to prevent user distraction during the operation of heavy lift vehicles. Previously, the only technologies available were those able to “blank” the screen with a longer reaction time of between three (3) to seven (7) seconds, an all or nothing scenario versus Route1’s ScreenSTOP “masking” which allows customizable content such as next stop to be visible through the masked screens delivered with millisecond reaction times. ScreenSTOP provides heavy lift vehicles operators with the ability to get their work done on schedule with no obstacles or lag time and fewer distractions.



According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, “nearly 100 workers are killed and another 20,000 are seriously injured in forklift-related incidents annually.” Operator distraction is one of the leading causes of these accidents. Route1 has a proven solution in ScreenSTOP that delivers a significant, positive impact on the safety aspect. In addition, with current pressures on operating margins, Route1 customers need to obtain higher outputs and drive higher efficiencies with existing investments and no additional costs. With instant reaction time, there is no loss of productivity and true savings in the operational wear and tear on equipment when using Route1’s ScreenSTOP solution. Loss of productivity is an existing problem with current market offerings. Accelerometers, global positioning system or motion technology-based solutions all have deficiencies and drawbacks including longer reaction times, accuracy, false vibration activations and weak signals.

Route1’s ScreenSTOP generates analytical data helpful to management in assessing productivity and operator performance and can be customized to measure other components specific to our customer’s needs.

Tom Hance, Chief Sales Officer of Route1, stated, “We have developed a state-of-the-art technology that is demonstrably superior to competitive offerings. Using ScreenSTOP increases the operator’s productivity simply because of the instant masking and unmasking time. Calculated annually, the cost savings and productivity improvements are substantial.”

Route1 is dedicated to a Safer, More Productive and Smarter Workplace.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1, operating under the trade names GroupMobile and PCS Mobile, is an advanced North American provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions. The Company helps all manner of organizations, from government and military to the private sector, to make intelligent use of devices and data for immediate process improvements while maintaining the highest level of cyber security. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUD and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tom Hance

Chief Sales Officer

+1 402 840 5692

tom.hance@route1.com

