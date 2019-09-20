Rubicon Organics Grants Deferred Share Units and Options; Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (CSE:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted 75,000 deferred share units (the "DSUs") and 45,500 stock options. The Company further announces that management will be attending the Raise Stock Market Investing Conference taking place on September 21, 2019 in Surrey, B.C. and the Cambridgehouse International Extraordinary Futures Conference taking place on September 22 – 23, 2019 in Vancouver, B.C.

DSU Grant

The Company has granted an aggregate of 75,000 DSUs pursuant to the Company’s DSU plan to independent directors of the Company as compensation for their services. The DSUs vest immediately and may only be redeemed upon a holder ceasing to be a director of Rubicon Organics. Further details regarding the DSU plan are set out in the management information circular of the Company filed on July 9, 2019, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Option Grant

In addition, the Company has granted stock options for a total of 45,500 common shares to employees of the Company in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan. The stock options are exercisable at $3.25 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Rubicon Organics will be attending the RAISE Stock Market Investing Conference taking place on September 21, 2019 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in Surrey, B.C. In partnership with the conference, the Company will be hosting multiple investor facility tours on September 25, 2019, to showcase its flagship high-tech hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, B.C. where the Company’s first commercial crop of certified organic, super-premium cannabis is about to be harvested. For the opportunity to meet with Rubicon Organics’ CEO, Jesse McConnell, at the conference or to visit the Company’s flagship facility, please visit http://raiseconference.com/ .

Rubicon Organics will also be attending the investor-oriented Extraordinary Futures Conference taking place from September 22 – 23, 2019 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West in Vancouver, B.C. At the conference, Mr. McConnell will be sharing his vision for Rubicon Organics’ place in the super-premium cannabis market at a presentation on Sunday, September 22nd at 10:50 am at Workshop 1. Shareholders and investors are invited to visit management at the conference at Booth #310. Please visit https://cambridgehouse.com/extraordinary-future to register and contact the Company for a special promotional code.

An updated investor corporate presentation and fact sheet are currently available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.rubiconorganics.com.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is a Licensed Producer focused on cultivating and branding certified organic, super-premium cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, BC, Canada. Management has unparalleled cannabis and organic farming expertise as well as prior successful commercialization of cannabis with Whistler Medical Marijuana Company, which was purchased by Aurora Cannabis in January 2019 for $175 million.

The Company is currently ramping up to produce approximately 11,000 kg of certified organic, super-premium and environmentally sustainable cannabis in 2020 and on creating super-premium brands in Canada. In the United States, the Company owns a 40,000 square-foot, high-tech hybrid greenhouse in Washington state which is leased to a state-licensed operator applying Rubicon Organics’ proprietary organic cultivation methods. The Company also owns two award-winning U.S. cannabis brands: 1964 Supply Co.TM and Doctor & Crook Co.TM; and has exclusive licensing rights in Washington for iconic lifestyle and cannabis brand, Cookies.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate:

Shirley Anthony

Director, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding Rubicon Organics' anticipated gross margins and profitability, anticipated sales dates, proposed brand launches and path to market are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including that its capital needs will be as currently projected. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward looking information in this press release include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing state, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to complete construction of its proposed facilities in a timely manner; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under U.S. federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, particularly in California, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; Rubicon Organics' limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.



