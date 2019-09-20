Head of State promotes general officers

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 20 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), last Thursday promoted two lieutenant-generals to the rank of general. ,

According to a press note issued by the Head of State’s Civil Affairs Office, the two new generals are Cristo António Salvador Alberto and Filomeno Octávio da Conceição Benedito.

Meanwhile, the Angolan Head of State, also on Thursday, appointed General Filomeno Octávio da Conceição Benedito to the post of Deputy Attorney General for FAA Issues and Military Prosecutor.

Filomeno Octávio da Conceição Benedito was Deputy Attorney General for the FAA and Deputy Military Prosecutor, a position from which he was also dismissed on Thursday.

