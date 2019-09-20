VERB Completes Universal Integration Into 17 Direct Sales Back-Office Providers

Company expects enhanced customer experience to support continued growth of client base and revenue

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB; VERBW) ("VERB"), a leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing applications and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, announced today that it has completed the integration of its interactive video-based CRM with 17 of the most popular direct sales back-office provider systems.

Direct sales back-office systems provide many of the support functions required for direct sales operations, including payroll, customer genealogy management, statistics, rankings, and earnings, among other direct sales financial tracking capabilities. Integration into these back-end platforms accelerates the adoption of VERB’s CRM application by large direct sales enterprises that rely on these systems and as such is a major competitive advantage for VERB. VERB’s advanced APIs now integrate with virtually all back-end systems, without additional account configuration or sign-in required. Click here to learn more.

“The integration into the most widely used back-office providers in the direct sales sector is just another way our interactive video-based CRM platform leads the industry with cutting-edge technology, resulting in enhanced capabilities and more rapid adoption,” commented McKinley Oswald, President of Global Sales for VERB. “We believe in putting our clients’ needs first, and that their success becomes our own as our customers grow and our subscriber base increases. This integration allows us to enhance the data collection and analysis capabilities of our application resulting in greater success of the individual distributors as well as the companies using our platform.”

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management (“CRM”) sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit: www.myverb.com .

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

