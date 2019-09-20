Melinda Rombouts Named a 2019 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award Recipient in the Ones to Watch Category

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (the “Company” or “Eve & Co”) (TSXV: EVE; OTCQB: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has been named a recipient for the 2019 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards for the Ones to Watch Award. The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are the pre-eminent national business awards recognizing the country’s leading female entrepreneurs. Now in its 27th year, the program is an initiative of Women of Influence, an award-winning organization dedicated to advancing Canadian women.



From a pool of thousands of nominees, 23 finalists from coast to coast have been selected to represent seven award categories. The Ones to Watch Award is dedicated to a female entrepreneur who demonstrates incredible potential through her innovative ideas, keen business sense and solid plans for future profitable growth. The award is open to those who have been in business more than one but fewer than three years. Melinda Rombouts is one of five recipients being recognized in this category.

“I am deeply honored to be named one of the recipients of the 2019 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur ‘Ones to Watch’ Awards. I want to recognize the hard work and support of my team who contribute every day to building and making Eve & Co a success. This award is a recognition of all our efforts and future potential, as we build the Eve brand, grow into our one million square foot facility and enter into the European market,” said Melinda Rombouts, President, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co and Natural MedCo Ltd.

The winners will be announced and celebrated at the 27th Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards recognizes female business owners from across Canada who make impressive and substantial contributions to the local, Canadian or global economy. Candidates share a strong entrepreneurial vision and a relentless passion in pursuing their dreams. These awards recognize business women from three major regions across Canada: East, Central and West. All nominees were required to submit thorough applications, which are reviewed and judged by a panel of prominent business leaders and subject to a due diligence performed by KPMG.

“We are honoured to celebrate the accomplishments of our 2019 award finalists,” says Alicia Skalin, Co-CEO, Women of Influence. “These entrepreneurs have applied their intelligence, dedication and ingenuity to challenge the status quo of their industries. As we approach the end of the decade, the 2019 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award finalists are an exciting representation of the growth and innovation that is to come for Canadian business.”

The 2019 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are presented by RBC. Award sponsors include The Diversity Institute, RBC, TELUS and KPMG.

ABOUT THE RBC CANADIAN WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS

The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are the pre-eminent national business awards recognizing the country’s leading female entrepreneurs. The awards are an initiative of Women of Influence, an award-winning organization dedicated to advancing women globally.

ABOUT WOMEN OF INFLUENCE

Women of Influence, now in its 25th year, is one of North America’s leading organizations offering solutions to further women’s career advancement. With courses in executive leadership, global events, and print and digital content, Women of Influence annually reaches over 300,000 professional women and men across Canada and internationally. Signature events include the Women of Influence Luncheon Series and the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards. For more information, please visit www.womenofinfluence.ca.

ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATED

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licenses under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and cannabis oil. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation license from Health Canada in 2016.

Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licenced 220,000 sq. ft. scalable greenhouse production facility located in Strathroy, Ontario. Eve & Co has completed construction of an additional 780,000 sq. ft. expansion, bringing Eve & Co’s total greenhouse capacity to 1,000,000 sq. ft.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .

