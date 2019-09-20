Miami startup takes on foreign dominated market

Queentessence Contribution to Bahamas fundraising Initiatives

Queentessence, a Miami-based startup, is discretely entering the growing Omnichannel Analytics Market.

AVENTURA, FLORIDA , USA, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queentessence , a Miami-based startup, is discretely entering the growing Omnichannel Analytics Market. The Queentessence team brings with them the patented “Pre-roll” technology (US Patent 7,734,283 ) to challenge established foreign firms in the Customer Experience Enhancement Market.Queentessence is currently developing the Andromeda SaaS (Software as a Service) platform which targets users experience optimization for organizations in the retail, hospitality, and Smart Cities verticals.With digitalization needs fueled by rapid societal changes, a patented technology, and a user-experience centric focused platform, Queentessence is positioning itself to capture significant market share in key verticalsThe StakesFor physical venues, executing on digitalization and analytics efforts are necessary to remain competitive. Providing a seamless wireless experience is one of the most data-rich touchpoints these venues can mine for insights. Queentessence has the ability to differentiate Andromeda from other solutions in 3 key ways:Using “Pre-roll”Pre-roll technology over WiFi Captive Portals enables venues to automatically play relevant messages to users before authentication. This is particularly important because it increases the likelihood of visitors viewing and engaging with the messageProviding a simple yet powerful alternativeOverly complex interfaces and configurations remove focus from core business objectives. Queentessence can deliver the insights venues demand with minimal complexity and effort, such as the drag-and-drop design of customized Splash Pages.Enhancing visitor experienceCan take place with the curation of data being aggregated from numerous channels, including Psychographics, DNS analytics among others. A fully compliant GDPR visitor's journey paves the way for rich consumer vendor happiness.Coupled with their strategic positioning in the heart of Miami, these 3 competitive advantages may enable Queentessence to deliver value foreign competitors (Cloud4wi, SkyFii, Purple WiFi) can’t quite match. If the Miami firm is able to execute, expect them to capture a significant portion of the market.About Queentessence:Queentessence is a Miami based startup developing an AWS Cloud-based platform named Andromeda which aggregates information from one or more sources, such as IoT Sensors, Psychographics, and WiFi Guest Access. The data is then converted into meaningful insights helping enterprises make better decisions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.