Tamino Minerals Begins Scheduling Exploration Target Visit with Survey Crew

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamino Minerals, Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets:TINO), Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce the company is preparing a survey crew for a visit to the property. As it has been explained before the property that we are currently visiting has been defined as an Exploration Target, or Property of Merit. This is the last step before officially starting the 2019 exploration program.



Geological mapping, selection of camp site location, spotting adjacent exploration projects, road planning and preparation, equipment sourcing, drinking water source location and non-drinking water for drilling and carrying on with other planning activities that will take place during the initial exploration stages.

We have attached a copy of one of our Exploration Target Budget: http://bit.ly/2lKLSz3

Our shareholders and close advisors have requested a status of the presentation of our NI 43-101, which basically is a Geologic Report that must be signed by a Professional -QP- Qualified Person. Such presentation is scheduled to be presented to regulators when we finish our Audit and we formally request to list our shares in the TSX Venture and accomplish a Dual Listing. At this moment renegotiating the terms of a mandate.

We will continue to release updates throughout the exploration program.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

The Company is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora. Examples like the Herradura, El Chanate, Mulatos, La India and La Colorada, all projects in Sonora have economic minable amounts of gold and are located close to our projects.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



