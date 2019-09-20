XBiotech Announces Granting of Canadian Patent for Treatment of Dermatological Pathologies

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) announced today that the Canadian Patent Office has granted XBiotech a patent (Patent Number 56003542-6CA) covering the use of bermekimab in the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. The patent describes studies showing that antibodies which specifically neutralize the activity of interleukin-1alpha (IL-1α), such as bermekimab, reduce skin inflammation and treat inflammatory skin diseases. XBiotech has conducted a number of clinical trials in dermatology using bermekimab, including studies in hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and psoriasis vulgaris (plaque psoriasis). The company has also published clinical findings for the treatment of psoriasis and acne. The development of bermekimab for the treatment of inflammatory skin disorders is an important part of XBiotech’s commercialization programs.

Stanley Kim, Ph.D., J.D., XBiotech’s Corporate Vice President of Intellectual Property, stated, “I am pleased that the Canadian Patent Office acknowledged the significance of XBiotech’s contribution to this field by granting this patent with broad claims. As a pioneer in IL-1α research, XBiotech has developed a significant worldwide patent portfolio for the use of anti-IL-1α antibody to prevent and treat inflammatory skin diseases as well as other conditions involving sterile inflammation.”

This patent issuance in Canada further broadens XBiotech’s patent portfolio as it relates to bermekimab and its potential to treat inflammatory skin disorders through IL-1 alpha blockade. The company has previously successfully completed clinical studies evaluating bermekimab for treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis1, acne2, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa3.

The grant of this patent in Canada is in addition to patents granted in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Japan. The Company’s patent portfolio also includes several pending U.S. and foreign applications directed to dermatologic pathologies. XBiotech plans to continue to pursue inflammatory skin disorder indications as it further strengthens its clinical pipeline.

About 85 million Americans (approximately one in four) sought treatment from a physician for skin disease in 2013—with an estimated direct health care cost of $75 billion, a number which continues to grow. The economic impact and prevalence of skin disease is on a similar magnitude as the other major diseases affecting the U.S. population, including diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Consequently, revenues from new biological drugs to treat skin diseases are growing rapidly. XBiotech believes bermekimab has the potential to emerge as a leading therapy for skin disease.

About True Human™ Therapeutic Antibodies

XBiotech’s True Human™ antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. With discovery and clinical programs across multiple disease areas, XBiotech’s True Human antibodies have the potential to harness the body’s natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety, efficacy and tolerability.

About XBiotech

XBiotech is a fully integrated global biosciences company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human™ proprietary technology. XBiotech currently is advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapies to redefine the standards of care in oncology, inflammatory conditions and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech also is leading the development of innovative biotech manufacturing technologies designed to more rapidly, cost-effectively and flexibly produce new therapies urgently needed by patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Contact

