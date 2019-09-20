Winners named for the Verizon 5G NFL Mobile Gaming Challenge

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and the NFL today announced Colorfiction and Juncture Media as the two Verizon 5G NFL Mobile Gaming Challenge winners. The challenge called on U.S.-based game developers to create a football-themed mobile game that harnesses the power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband on consumer devices.



The two game developers will each receive $400,000, access to Verizon 5G Labs and 5G technology. Over the next four months, the winners will fine-tune their games before they debut at Super Bowl LIV.

The Verizon 5G NFL Mobile Gaming Challenge is part of the two-year innovation partnership between Verizon and the NFL to jointly develop new products and services that utilize 5G and other next generation technologies to enhance NFL games and the overall fan experience.

Verizon and the NFL worked with Playcrafting , the official Challenge Implementation Partner, to build, launch, promote the initiative and support game developers nationwide in submitting their game concepts.



ABOUT THE WINNERS AND GAMES

Colorfiction - “Endzone”

In Colorfiction’s “Endzone,” a player navigates a series of mazes in order to reach the end zone. The player is about to score a touchdown when suddenly the field transforms and the player must navigate shape-shifting mazes to reach the end zone.

Colorfiction , founded in 2014 by Maximilian Arocena, is a video game developer studio that enjoys the interstitial zone between art and technology via the creation of fun interactive experiences.

Juncture Media - “NFL Ultra Toss”

“NFL Ultra Toss” is an ultra-massive multiplayer experience in which players throw a football towards a pick-up truck parked on the 50 yard line at a sold out NFL stadium. The first player to land a football in the bed of the truck earns the title of Super QB.

Juncture Media , founded in 2013 by Andrew Linde, is an IP development company focused on the digital space.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Katie Magnotta

Katie.Magnotta@verizon.com

Amaris Jones

Amaris@amarisworks.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.