Dorel Juvenile Wins Innovation Award at Kind + Jugend 2019 for new Maxi-Cosi Lightweight Modular Baby Car Seat

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc.’s (TSX: DII.B; DII.A) Dorel Juvenile segment has won the prestigious innovation award in the ‘World of Travelling Kids’ category for the new Maxi-Cosi Coral, the world’s first baby car seat featuring a detachable ultra-lightweight soft carrier which reduces the carrying weight by 50%. The revolutionary car seat, infant carrier combo sets new standards for lightness and convenience, while maintaining the superior safety design Maxi-Cosi is known for worldwide. The Coral will be commercially available in Europe beginning this November.



The award was presented at the annual Kind + Jugend Trade Show, the world’s largest juvenile products exhibition, currently underway in Cologne, Germany.



Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 9,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.



