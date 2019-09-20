Why Should I Join A Union?

The Hard Working Union For UK Workers

Here are some reasons why you need to join a union today as vital as it was at any other point in time:

COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why Joining a Union should be important.A union such as The Workers Union is not just relevant today, but an essential part of any employee's job security. Becoming a member with a minimal fee can get you several benefits. These include a network of experts to guide you in areas such as employment law, dispute management, and industrial advancement to guide you through your career.So, here are just a few reasons why you need to join a union today as vital as it was at any other point in time:Remember the time when you had to work more than 10 hours per day in rough conditions without being paid enough to bring substantial changes to your living conditions and escape the circle of poverty you were trapped in? Of course, you don't. You do not remember any of that because worker's unions before your time worked tirelessly and sacrificed an awful lot to stand up against the lobby of dominant sellers that owned and operated factories.Unions in the Modern Day.So, because the unions in the past furthered the cause of a typical employee, can you sit back in your chair at the office and criticize the role of power politics at work. You probably believe that the need for labor unions does not exist in a world where active Human Resource departments run company functions. However, the fact of the matter is that the dynamic work environment today and the rate of innovation in business today means that you, an employee, can never have enough security. No matter what the Human Resource tells you, as times change, an employee must take charge of their job security.1. Employment Fields Are SaturatedOne reality that most graduates have to grapple with right after their college degree is the sudden realization that the job market is saturated. This saturation often leaves educated and skilled workers to take up mediocre jobs because they cannot find their relevant jobs. Worker’s unions help you swerve around these saturation's.2. Issues Such as Harassment and Discrimination are Just as PrevalentThe most common issues that need to be fought today as vigorously as possible are issues of racial or gender discrimination and harassment at workplaces. Throughout time, with women employment remaining low, these issues did not get the highlight they deserve. However, today, as the participation of women in the workforce increases, these issues have risen swiftly.To ensure safety at work and that everyone gets an equal chance, they need to be tackled. The best way to do this is to bring everyone, employee or CEO, to the same level of accountability. This can happen only when employees have union power against their powerful bosses.3. Work AdviceUnions are not always about activist movements but also about helping employees prosper in their roles. Therefore, joining a worker’s union can get you a support system to guide you in problems regarding your work and achieving efficiency and excellence at the workplace.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.