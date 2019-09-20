2019 SLC NAND Flash Memory Report: Market Anticipated to Grow from $1.15 Billion in 2018 to $1.98 Billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SLC NAND Flash Memory Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Application; Density" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SLC NAND flash memory market accounted for US$ 1.15 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1.98 Bn by 2027.



By volume, the global SLC NAND flash memory market accounted for 142 Mn units in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 260.5 Mn units by 2027.



Currently, the SLC NAND flash memory market is gaining high momentum across the globe. The SLC NAND flash memory market is rising owing to the shift of electronics and automotive production in this region. The rapidly increasing consumer electronics and wireless communication market in developing nations offer a worthy growth opportunity to the SLC NAND flash memory market during the forecast period.



Globally, SLC NAND flash memory market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to new product developments, and deployment for future in the current scenario although it is anticipated to rise at a sluggish pace in the coming years. The market for SLC NAND comprises of several tier1, tier2 and tier3 companies across the globe which capitalize substantial amounts with an objective to develop advanced electronic and semiconductor storage products. There are a few stakeholders in the SLC NAND flash memory ecosystem that are involved in the end-to-end.



Some of the key manufacturers in the SLC NAND flash memory market across the globe include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., and SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc. among others.



Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in terms of revenue and is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the SLC NAND flash memory market during the forecast period. The Asian countries are surrounded by a large number of industrial and economic growth, which foresee the huge application of IoT. China and India are the biggest catalysts of growth in the Asia-Pacific region.



Further, countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and others are pacing up in offering advanced consumer electronics. On the contrary, countries such as Japan and China have adopted IoT in various application sectors, whereas, technology is still in the nascent phase in other developing countries of APAC such as India, Malaysia, Philippines, and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market - By Type

1.3.2 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market - By Application

1.3.3 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market - By Density

1.3.4 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Rest of the World PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. SLC NAND Flash Memory Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.1.1 Increasing need for advanced features

5.1.2 Growing digitalization and emergence of data-centric applications

5.1.3 Rising penetration of IoT technology to accelerate the demand

5.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 Cost and manufacturing complexities of the SLC NAND flash memories

5.2.2 Manufacturing challenges might impact the demand-supply equilibrium

5.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.3.1 Increasing penetration of autonomous cars to provide a strong opportunity platform

5.4 FUTURE TRENDS

5.4.1 Emergence of 3D SLC NAND flash

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. SLC NAND Flash Memory Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Top Five Players Ranking



7. SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Serial NAND

7.4 Parallel NAND



8. SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Communication

8.6 Computers and IT

8.7 Consumer Electronics

8.8 Others



9. SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Analysis - By Density

9.1 Overview

9.2 SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Breakdown, By Density, 2018 & 2027

9.3 1 Gb

9.4 2 Gb

9.5 4 Gb

9.6 8 Gb

9.7 Above 8Gb



10. Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market - Geographical Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.3 Europe SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.4 APAC SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.5 Rest of the World SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Merger & Acquisition

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

12.2 Micron Technology Inc.

12.3 Intel Corporation

12.4 Kingston Technology Company Inc.

12.5 Microchip Technology Incorporated

12.6 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.7 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. Ltd.

12.8 SK Hynix Inc.

12.9 Toshiba corporation

12.10 Western Digital Corporation

12.11 Winbond Electronics Corporation



