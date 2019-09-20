NIX United Opens an Office in Saint Petersburg, FL

office opening

A large tech service provider, NIX United, announces an opening of the office in Florida.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A large tech service provider, NIX United, announces an opening of the U.S. office. From 1994 and onward NIX has been actively operating in the U.S., and is now ready to officially open the doors of its office in Florida for every guest.

The company, with 25-years of experience, specializes in software development for healthcare, insurance, e-commerce, e-learning, and other domains. A team of 2,000 will satisfy the needs of modern business and address tech challenges to take your enterprise to the next level. They professionally deal with both cutting-edge technologies (Blockchain, VR/AR, IoT, DevOps, Data Science) and traditional product development and software solutions.

The Florida office engages in all standard technological and corporate activities, which NIX executes worldwide. Developing custom software, the company implements Team as a Service model to empower leading brands to rapidly and predictably scale their development capabilities without burdensome sourcing processes or difficulty fulfilling key skill requirements. In addition to tech services, NIX provides an integrated business analysis, which reduces risk and minimizes cost, an improved time-to-market, and experienced project management.

"We take care of our customers' business as if it was our own. The NIX team consists of dedicated, experienced and well-educated specialists who deliver high-quality unique solutions for every project. We are happy to be in Florida now and ready for new challenges and endeavors," said NIX SVP Business Development, Vladimir Kuzmenko.

The main office of NIX United is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. You are welcome to send a request and schedule your visit any day.

About

NIX is a team of 2000+ specialists from all over the globe, delivering software solutions since 1994. We put our expertise and skills at the service of client business to pave their way to the industry leadership.

If you would like more information or meet the employees, you are welcome to stop by:

1st Central Tower, 360 Central Avenue, 11th floor, Suite 1120

Saint Petersburg, Florida

33701, United States of America

+1 727 900 80 20

ask@nix-united.com

nix-united.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.