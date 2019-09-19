Speech: EU-Canada trade agreement celebrates second anniversary

Canada | Brussels, 20 September 2019

Canada is one of the EU’s closest partners, with a strong commitment to an open, rules-based international trade. Canada is the EU’s 10th, while the EU is Canada’s second biggest trading partner. Total trade in goods exceeded EUR 72 billion in 2018.

Today marks the second anniversary of the provisional entry into force of the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). In 2018, the first full year under this agreement, EU goods exports to Canada were 15% higher than the average of the three preceding years. This is a much stronger increase than the total EU goods exports to the rest of the world, which went up by 8% during the same period.

Some sectors have shown extraordinary increase in exports, including citrus fruit (up by 78%), jewellery (up by 65%), ceramics (up by 10%), railway and tramway locomotives (up by 87%) and toys, games and sport requisites (up by 30%).

To mark the anniversary, EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström gave a speech on EU-Canada trade and investment relations today. Click here to read the speech.