Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Report 2019-2027 - Market to Exceed $3.8 Billion by 2027

The global whole exome sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 3,812 Mn in 2027 from US$ 755.68 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by the factors such as, reduction in time and cost for sequencing, rising need of molecular diagnosis and increasing application in drug discovery are likely to drive the growth of the whole exome sequencing market. However, ethical, social and legal concerns for whole exome sequencing and dearth of highly skilled professionals may restrict the growth of whole exome sequencing market.



The next-generation sequencing has enabled higher results of the analysis for genotypic and phenotypic relations among the human populations, helping in the development of genetics information for the drug development. In various human diseases are caused or are influenced by the genetic factors which provide important information about the diseases and thus help in the discovery of a novel drug.



As the whole sequencing techniques reduced time and cost for the analyzing genetic, it also offers a reduction of time spent in the trial and error for the drug formulation. The technique offers precise ability to measure the genetic variation among humans and their biological samples. Pharmaceutical companies influence this technology to fine-tune the germline genome to stabilize which, in return, enable then to buy an insurance policy during the presentation of initial findings to the FDA for the early stage approvals.



The significant reduction in the prices and rising technology is leading to the shift towards emphasizing drug development through whole-exome sequencing. Thus, owing to these factors, it is expected that the market is likely to propel expressively during the forecast period.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the whole exome sequencing market are World Health Organization, National Institute of Health and Medical Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The New England Journal of Medicine, among the others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market - By Product & Service

1.3.2 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market - By Technology

1.3.3 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market - By Application

1.3.4 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market - By Geography



2. Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Whole Exome Sequencing - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Reduction in Time and Cost for Sequencing

5.1.2 Rising Need of Molecular Diagnosis

5.1.3 Increasing Application in Drug Discovery

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Ethical, Social and Legal Concerns for Whole Exome Sequencing

5.2.2 Dearth of Highly Skilled Professionals

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Development of Personalized Medicine

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Diagnosing and Treating Cancer Using Whole Exome Sequencing

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Whole Exome Sequencing Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Revenue Forecasts & Analysis

6.2 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market, By Geography - Forecasts & Analysis

6.3 Performance of Key Players

6.4 Positioning of Key Players



7. Whole Exome Sequencing Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2027 - Product & Services

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Share by Product 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Systems Market

7.4 Kits Market

7.5 Services Market



8. Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2027 - Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Share by Technology 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Sequencing by Synthesis

8.4 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

8.5 Other Technologies



9. Whole Exome Sequencing Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2027 - Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Share by Application 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Diagnostics

9.4 Drug Discovery & Development

9.5 Personalized Medicine

9.6 Other Application



10. Whole Exome Sequencing Market Revenue & Forecasts to 2027 - Regional Analysis

10.1 North America Whole Sequencing Market

10.2 Europe Whole Exome Sequencing Market

10.3 Asia Pacific Whole Exome Sequencing Market

10.4 Middle East & Africa Whole Exome Sequencing Market

10.5 South and Central America Whole Exome Sequencing Market



11. Whole Exome Sequencing Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Whole Exome Sequencing Market, 2016-2019

11.3 Organic Developments

11.4 Inorganic Developments



12. Whole Exome Sequencing Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 Stratos Genomics

12.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

12.3 Eurofins Scientific

12.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.5 Pacific Bioscience of California Inc.

12.6 GENEWIZ

12.7 Psomagen Inc.

12.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.9 Illumina Inc.

12.10 Centogene



