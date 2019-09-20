Artificial Casings Market Worth $4.8 Billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “Artificial Casings Market by Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Value Added Casing, Textile Casing, and Net Casing) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global artificial casings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to reach $4.8 billion by 2025.

Artificial casings were developed at the beginning of the 20th century when there was a huge demand-supply gap mainly due to growing meat industry. The shortage of natural casings in some countries due to price volatility and complications of obtaining natural casings have resulted in the emergence of artificial casings as an alternative to natural casings.

The global artificial casings market is driven by factors such as increase in the global population and subsequent rise in the meat consumption and production, increasing sausage manufacturer’s focus on productivity and costs reduction, accelerating investments from leading players, increasing preference to artificial casings by sausage manufacturers, casings manufacturers’ shift from natural casings to artificial casings due to operational challenges, and rising number of food restaurant chains. In addition, emerging economies such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa provide significant opportunities to the artificial casing manufacturers. However, consumer preference for natural casings over artificial casings is restraining the growth of this market to some extent.

The global artificial casings market is segmented by type (collagen casings, cellulose casings, plastic casings, fibrous casings, value added casings, textile casings, and net casings), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5035

Based on type, collagen casings market is estimated to hold the largest share of the global artificial casings market in 2019, as the cost to produce sausages in collagen is significantly lower than making sausages in the gut because of higher production speeds and lower labor requirements. In addition, beneficial properties of these casings such as edible nature, standard diameter, uniformity, and strength are also contributing to its large adoption. Further, value-added casings market is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Value-added casing reduces the production costs by eliminating multiple production steps by transferring smoke colour, flavour, and spices directly from the casing onto the product surface.

Geographically, the overall artificial casings market is segmented into five major geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global artificial casings market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to its well-established food and beverage industry, huge consumption of sausage and processed meat products, presence of large number of sausage manufacturers, and increasing number of fast-food restaurant chains. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period, mainly attributed to the increase in urbanization, growing popularity of western-style sausages, and huge consumption of sausages, especially in China. Also, the need for efficient manufacturing of safe and secure quality sausage has driven sausage producers to explore more benefits of artificial casings in the region.

The report includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). The artificial casings market has witnessed number of acquisitions and mergers in recent years. For instance, in November 2018, Viscofan Group has acquired Globus Group Pty Ltd., Jupiter Pty Ltd., and Globus Group New Zealand Ltd., Viscofan’s distributor in Australia and New Zealand for an enterprise value of 13.32 million AUD.

The artificial casings market is consolidated in nature with the leading players having major contribution of the global pie. The key players operating in the global artificial casings market are Viscofan, S.A. (Spain), Devro plc (U.K.), Selo B.V. (the Netherlands), Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited (China), DAT-Schaub Group (Denmark), ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd. (Finland), Fibran, S.A. (Spain), Viskase Companies, Inc. (U.S.), Innovia Films Limited (U.K.), Colpak (South Africa), Nippi, Inc. (Japan), FABIOS S.A. (Poland), Nitta Casings Inc. (U.S.), Kalle GmbH (Germany), and Oversea DeWied International LLC (U.S.).

Browse key industry insights spread across 141 pages with 80 market data tables & 49 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-casings-market-5035/

Scope of the report:

Artificial Casings Market by Type

Collagen Casings Edible Non-Edible

Cellulose Casings

Plastic Casings

Fibrous Casings

Value Added Casings

Textile Casings

Net Casings

Artificial Casings Market by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy France Spain The U.K. Poland The Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of World Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM) The Middle East and Africa



Get Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5035

Related Reports:

European Artificial Casings Market by Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Value Added Casing, Textile Casing, Net Casing) - Industry Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/european-artificial-casings-market/

Natural Sausage Casings Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2017-2022)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/natural-sausage-casings-market-global-forecast/

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.