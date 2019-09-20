Fight To Fame appoints “#1 Cage Announcer in the World” Carlos Kremer as Official Spokesman & Media Ambassador

Former Decorated US Marine Corps Captain known as “The Roaring Lion” will host Fight To Fame’s Action Star Reality Show

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fight To Fame, the first blockchain-based sports entertainment platform paving new paths to fame for action superstars, today announces Carlos Kremer has signed on as Official Spokesman and Media Ambassador. He will also serve as the Host of Fight To Fame’s Action Star Reality Show. Kremer, who has been awarded the title of “#1 Cage Announcer in the World” two years in a row by FightBook MMA, is known across the globe as one of the top emcees in the entertainment industry.



Kremer previously spent time serving as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps, during which he received two Navy Achievement medals and held the esteemed position of Series Commander. In addition to his work as a professional cage announcer, radio host, and commentator, Kremer is himself a boxing and MMA champion, with medals from the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship and Pan Am Games. He cites the Marine Corps, boxing, and MMA as crucial ingredients to setting his life on the right path. “I definitely turned over a new leaf when I discovered boxing and MMA -- having these sports as an outlet has made a huge impact on my life and on the lives of countless others. I really believe we can save kids from life on the streets and give them a focus while teaching them the value of hard work, discipline, and setting goals,” said Kremer.

Fight To Fame is creating the future of sports entertainment, powered by a blockchain-based platform to fuel everything from global fan engagement to fair and more transparent monetization opportunities for fighters. The company is leading a global talent competition to unearth the next generation of fighters through a series of combat challenges. The ultimate winners from this contest will go on to secure starring roles in upcoming Hollywood action films, thanks to key partnerships the company has forget with production companies like Cinema Libre Studio (CLS).

Kremer will take his place in the Fight To Fame Ring to announce and provide expert commentary for these challenges, as well as help guide the mentorship program alongside Champion Ambassadors like Chris Van Heerden.

“Carlos’s passion is inspiring--it’s so clear that he only wants the best for his fellow fighters, and to help them get the exposure and praise they deserve,” said Tim Smithe, Spokesperson and Chairman of Global Operations for Fight To Fame. “We very much admire his intention to make a positive social impact, and help teach the rising generation that being a great fighter isn’t just about strength or technique, but about having a good heart and the desire to be part of a global community.”

About Fight To Fame

Fight To Fame is bridging together the worlds of sports, entertainment, and technology into a new kind of global engagement platform, powered by blockchain. In Fall 2019, the company is leading a worldwide competition to discover the next action film superstar. Fight To Fame is backed by an international team of industry leaders and championship fighters with a shared vision: to uncover and nurture new talent while helping fans engage like never before.

