Reebonz to Announce First Half 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on September 23, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reebonz Holding Limited (the “Company” or “Reebonz”; Nasdaq: RBZ), a leading online luxury marketplace and platform in Asia Pacific, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2019, before the open of U.S. markets on Monday, September 23, 2019.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 23, 2019 (8:30 p.m. Singapore time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-866-652-5200

Singapore Toll Free: 800-120-6157

International: 1-412-317-6060

Call Details: Reebonz Holding Limited



A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 11:59PM EST on September 30, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

Singapore Toll Free: 800-120-6157

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 10135170

A live and archived replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Reebonz’ website at http://ir.reebonz.com/ .

About Reebonz:

Headquartered in Singapore and founded in 2009, Reebonz (pronounced “ribbons”) is the trusted online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in the Asia Pacific region. Leveraging data and technology, Reebonz makes luxury accessible by operating as an eco-system of B2C e-tail and B2C marketplace for over 1,000 brands, supported by C2C marketplaces that enable individuals to sell through its platform. With an easy shopping experience, members can enjoy convenient access to the selection of products that Reebonz sources as well as from a curated collection of multi-brand luxury boutiques from all around the world.



For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Reebonz Holding Limited | ir@reebonz.com

Christensen | Tip Fleming | tfleming@ChristensenIR.com | Contact: +1 917 412 3333

For more information on Reebonz, please visit www.reebonz.com

Stay connected with us at:

Facebook: @Reebonz | Instagram: @ReebonzOfficial



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.