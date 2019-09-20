Accurate Info Improves Patient Safety

The World Health Organization states adverse drug effects and inaccurate or delayed diagnosis are common causes of patient harm affecting millions of people every year.” — Wendy Dolin

International Akathisia Awareness Day Spotlights Critical Adverse Drug Effects

International Akathisia Awareness Day, September 20th, is an opportunity for all stakeholders in healthcare to work together to save lives by increasing knowledge of a potentially fatal adverse drug effect. Akathisia is a disorder, induced by more than 100 different types of medications, which can cause a person to experience such intense inner restlessness that the sufferer is driven to violence and/or suicide.

“September is suicide prevention month and while akathisia-induced deaths are not prompted by depression, if we are unequivocally committed to saving lives, we must increase the public’s knowledge of akathisia,” said Wendy Dolin, Founder of the Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD).

The Akathisia Matters campaign sponsored by MISSD offers many educational resources freely available to all. They include: Two public health videos highlighting several signs and symptoms of akathisia; an accredited, 1-hour online course open to anyone at any time; educational brochures; and a podcast series called “Akathisia Stories” available on iTunes, Studio C, Spotify, and the MISSD YouTube channel.

“The World Health Organization states adverse drug effects and inaccurate or delayed diagnosis are common causes of patient harm affecting millions of people every year,” said Dolin. “Unfortunately, akathisia is an adverse drug effect that is often misdiagnosed and/or improperly treated. Akathisia is everybody’s business given that nobody is immune to akathisia.”

Preventing adverse medical events and promoting patient safety requires a team effort. Healthcare consumers, prescribers, caregivers and charitable organizations can work together to better ensure patient safety by: Discussing the risks and benefits of proposed medications and obtaining informed consent; identifying a “medication buddy” to help monitor for any unusual changes in behaviors whenever stopping, starting or changing dose or type of certain medications; carefully reading the medication leaflet that accompanies prescriptions and reviewing the info with the attending pharmacist; and requesting that mental health and suicide prevention organizations publicize akathisia and related governmental drug warnings.

MISSD brings akathisia education and prevention info to all corners of the world and presents to a variety of stakeholders. “This year MISSD has been welcomed by US veterans’ groups, the Royal College of Psychiatrists’ International Congress in London, university medical and healthcare programs, social workers’ organizations, community groups and places of worship,” said Dolin. “MISSD is a unique, independent nonprofit: We take no money from pharma and our presentations are always free.”

To learn more about akathisia and inquire about MISSD presentations, please see MISSD.co. If you or a loved one has an akathisia experience to share, please see the guest blog guidelines posted on the MISSD website.



About MISSD

The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin, (MISSD), is a unique 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the memory of Stewart and other victims of akathisia by raising awareness and educating the public about the dangers of akathisia. MISSD aims to ensure that people suffering from akathisia's symptoms are accurately diagnosed so that needless deaths are prevented. MISSD is not anti-drug; we are for truth in disclosure, honesty in reporting and legitimate drug trials.

For more information about MISSD, please visit MISSD.co and follow us on Twitter: @MISSDFoundation and #AkathisiaMatters.

