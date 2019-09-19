First Annual Pet Innovation Challenge Draws Pet Health Brands from Around the World to Highlight Emerging Industry Trends

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Innovation Challenge , hosted by Factory and sponsored by New Hope Network , is a new event which will highlight innovative and emerging pet health brands and tackle the opportunities and challenges of the current pet health industry. The event will take place October 2-3, 2019 at Factory in Bethlehem, PA, and is open to the public. All industry members, entrepreneurs, and investors are encouraged to attend.



Ten pre-selected, cutting-edge pet health companies will kick off the event on October 2nd at 5:30PM EST with a live pitch slam competition. The presenting brands include: Animal Biome, microbiome testing and supplements for health and wellness; Because Animals, a biotechnology company creating pet food made with cultured meat; Chippin, the “Beyond Meat of Pet Food”; Hachi Tami, a smart cat litter box that helps early detection of chronic kidney disease; Jiminy’s, dog food and treats using insect protein; Maranda, veterinary-approved lab tests from home; Mella Petcare, a first-generation thermometer device that allows for non-rectal temperature readings; Obe, a patented pet health and wellness system using smart technology for personalized dog wellness and nutrition; Primal Health, a patented, clinically-proven drinkable dental prebiotic; and Shameless Pets, the first brand to focus on upcycling within pet treats.

These brands represent the most innovative and advanced trends in the pet health industry. The winner of the pitch slam will receive a cash prize, six months of entrepreneur services from Factory, and a free booth at Natural Products Expo East 2020. The limited ticket event is open to the public, all proceeds will go to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare.

On October 3rd, the Innovation Challenge will begin at 8:30am, bringing pet health leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry veterans together for hands-on problem solving in a mastermind solutions event. Animal health expert Dr. Katy Nelson, veterinarian and host and executive producer of “The Pet Show with Dr. Katy” will begin with the keynote address discussing the state of the pet industry, and her work with pet-related companies from Fortune 500 corporations to pet start-ups. Next, ten pet health brands will present their biggest challenges to the larger group, and then attending participants will be assigned groups based on their experience and skillsets to brainstorm and collaborate on finding real-time solutions. This session is open to industry professionals and investors at no cost. Spaces are limited. Information about the event is available at: newhope.com/petchallenge .

About Factory

Factory is a team of experienced operators with $250M of investable capital who acquire meaningful equity stakes in high potential food, beverage and pet health companies, and partner with them to rapidly build value. Factory’s 31 team members have expertise in sales, marketing, product development, food science, manufacturing, distribution, supply chain, logistics, package engineering, food safety, consumer insights, social media, finance, and legal. Factory is based in a one-of-a kind, custom-built, 40,000 sq. ft. innovation and scale-up facility in Bethlehem PA, where the team is able to provide partner companies with support and resources so invested capital can be used for growth, not SG&A.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network, by Informa Markets, is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through its mission of growing healthy markets to bring more health to more people, New Hope Network helps businesses identify the people, products, partnerships and trends that create better opportunities and connections. For more information visit www.newhope.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets is made up of the top events, education, data and content brands across the global health and wellness industry. This powerful alliance serves a world-wide network of CPG brands, manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, distributors, investors and service providers.

