Delisting of Tenaris’s shares in Argentina to become effective on October 11, 2019

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE, Buenos Aires and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”, ﻿or the “Company”) announced today that the Argentine National Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional de Valores, or “CNV”) has authorized the delisting of the Company’s shares in Argentina, through a voluntarily withdrawal from listing pursuant to Article 32, clause c), Section VIII, Chapter II of Title III of the rules (Normas) of the CNV, permitting the Company to delist without making a delisting public tender offer. The delisting of the Company’s shares in Argentina will become effective as of the close of business on October 10, 2019.

Through an “Hecho Relevante” announcement published today in Argentina in accordance with applicable CNV Rules, the Company informed the respective terms of the Selling Facility and the Migration Facility announced in its June 11, 2019 press release and the conditions and requirements for shareholders holding their shares through the global depositary and custodian for the Argentine stock market, Caja de Valores S.A. (“CVSA”), as of the delisting’s effective date to avail themselves of such facilities.

The Company also reported that, at the expiration of the period for its exercise on August 29, 2019, no shareholder of the Company eligible to do so had exercised the appraisal right provided for in article 22 of the articles of association of the Company.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

