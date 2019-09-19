Netsurion Named to 2019 MSSP Alert Top 200 Managed Security Services Providers List

Third Annual List Honors Leading MSSPs, MDR Service Providers & Cybersecurity Companies

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Netsurion to the Top 200 MSSPs list for 2019 (http://www.msspalert.com/top200). The list and research identify and honor the top 200 managed security services providers (MSSPs) that specialize in comprehensive, outsourced cybersecurity services.



Previous editions of the annual list honored 100 MSSPs. This year’s edition, at twice the size, reflects MSSP Alert’s rapidly growing readership and the world’s growing consumption of managed security services. MSSP Alert’s readership has grown every month, year over year, since launching in May 2017.



The Top 200 MSSP rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2019 readership survey combined with aggregated third-party research. MSSPs featured throughout the list and research proactively monitor, manage and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations of all sizes.



“Being named as a Top 200 MSSP is quite an honor,” said Guy Cunningham, the company’s vice president of channel and alliances. “We’re realizing our vision of bringing powerful, yet practical, cybersecurity solutions to small and medium businesses through our MSP and MSSP partners,” he said. “And this recognition is a clear validation of our commitment. Netsurion is the only provider on this year’s list that offers SOC-as-a-Service built upon its own SIEM and EDR platform that has been recognized on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM.”

Several of Netsurion’s partners that leverage their the SOC-as-a-Service were also included in the top 100 MSSPs list. Cunningham went on to add, “We also want to offer our sincere congratulations to those Netsurion partners who made this year’s list, as well.”



“After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Netsurion on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Amid the ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage, thousands of MSPs and IT consulting firms are striving to move into the managed security market. The Top 200 list honors the MSSP market’s true pioneers.”



MSSP Alert: Top 200 MSSPs 2019 – Research Highlights



The MSSP Alert readership survey revealed several major trends in the managed security services provider market. Chief among them:



The Top 5 business drivers for managed security services are talent shortages; regulatory compliance needs; the availability of cloud services; ransomware attacks; and SMB customers demanding security guidance from partners.

69% of MSSPs now run full-blown security operations centers (SOCs) in-house, with 19% leveraging hybrid models, 8% completely outsourcing SOC services and 4% still formulating strategies.

The Top 10 cybersecurity vendors assisting MSSPs, in order of reader preference, are Fortinet, AT&T Cybersecurity, Cisco Systems, BlackBerry Cylance, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, SonicWall, Carbon Black, Tenable and Webroot (a Carbonite company).

Although the overall MSSP market enjoys double-digit percentage growth rates, many of the Top 200 MSSPs have single-digit growth rates because they are busy investing in next-generation services – including managed detection and response (MDR), SOC as a Service, and automated penetration testing.

The Top 200 MSSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top200.

Netsurion’s managed SIEM with integrated EDR, EventTracker, prevents insider threats and lateral movement of attacks. This provides organizations visibility into potential risks as they develop. EventTracker is the industry’s first managed endpoint threat detection and response solution that is part of a unified SIEM platform and delivered as a managed security service. MSPs and MSSPs have been attracted to Netsurion’s unique focus on small and midsized businesses, which represent nearly 60 percent of all malware attack victims, and the vast majority of MSPs’ customer base.

Complementing Netsurion’s advanced threat protection solutions for MSPs is their secure SD-WAN platform, designed specifically for multi-location businesses with small branch locations. Known as software-defined branch networking (SD-Branch), Netsurion brings together a proprietary SD-WAN platform, next-gen security, Wi-Fi, cellular failover, cloud-based orchestration, and a 24/7 NOC. The combination of the SOC-as-a-Service and secure SD-WAN allows MSPs to secure businesses from edge to endpoint.

About Netsurion

Netsurion powers secure and agile networks for highly distributed and small-to-medium enterprises and the IT providers that serve them. With Netsurion, distributed enterprises accelerate innovation while reducing complexity by combining connectivity, threat, and compliance management into a single suite of managed network services. Our comprehensive suite of solutions offers companies of all sizes the ability to maximize network security, resilience, and agility while minimizing cost and complexity.



About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey – from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

