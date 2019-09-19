SourceAmerica announces two new leadership members

Experienced business leaders Richard Belden and Jeffrey W. McCaw join SourceAmerica

/EIN News/ -- VIENNA, VA, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceAmerica® announced the appointment of new Chief Operating Officer Richard Belden, effective September 23, and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey W. McCaw, effective October 15. Belden and McCaw will support the organization as it drives toward its goal of creating 1 million jobs for professionals with disabilities.

"I feel very honored to join a team of people so dedicated to making such a positive impact on people's lives,” said Belden. “I look forward to contributing in any way possible."

“Fifteen years ago, I lost my hearing altogether, so I understand first-hand the challenges people with disabilities face in the workforce,” said McCaw. “I am honored to lend my skills to SourceAmerica as we work together to create jobs for people with disabilities.”

As COO Belden will lead a portion of SourceAmerica’s new matrixed organizational structure and bridge Account Management with Business and Technical Support. Belden will ensure the organization looks to the future with Workforce Development, and Innovation and Research. He will also lead the Marketing, Communications, and Information Technology functions. Specifically, Belden will work in collaboration with the entire SourceAmerica leadership team to bolster the growth of meaningful and sustainable employment for people with disabilities across the United States. Belden comes to SourceAmerica with a dynamic background leading Operations, Finance and Human Resources during his career. In his most recent position, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for the Medical Society of Virginia. Belden is a Georgia Tech graduate with a degree in Industrial Engineering.

McCaw will lead SourceAmerica’s Finance team, managing budgeting and forecasting, business analysis, internal audits, accounting, facilities management, procurement and meeting planning. McCaw comes to SourceAmerica with a distinguished career in fiscal management, leading financial functions including accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, and grant accounting and compliance for Goodwill Industries International, the leading workforce provider in North America. McCaw received his bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the Rochester Institute of Technology – National Technical Institute for the Deaf and is a Certified Public Accountant. He served one year on the SourceAmerica Board and currently serves on the Board of the National Technical Institute for the Deaf Foundation. McCaw is an active member of the American Institute of CPAs, the Greater Washington Society of CPAs and the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs.

“Richard and Jeff bring a wealth of experience to our organization and will be tremendous assets as we fulfill our mission here at SourceAmerica,” said Vincent M. Loose, SourceAmerica President and CEO.

About SourceAmerica

Established in 1974, SourceAmerica creates employment opportunities for a skilled and dedicated workforce of people with disabilities. SourceAmerica is the vital link between the federal government and private sector organizations that procure the products and services provided by this exceptional workforce via a network of more than 750 community-based nonprofits. Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, SourceAmerica provides its nonprofit agency network with business development, contract management, legislative and regulatory assistance, communications and public relations materials, information technology support, engineering and technical assistance, and extensive professional training needed for successful nonprofit management. Visit sourceamerica.org to learn more, or follow us on Facebook (@SourceAmerica), Twitter (@SourceAmericaUS) and LinkedIn (@SourceAmerica).



