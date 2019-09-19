Globus Medical Showcases Latest Innovations at NASS 2019

Technologies featured include Single Position Lateral Surgery driven by ExcelsiusGPS® Interbody Solutions

/EIN News/ -- AUDUBON, Pa., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, will highlight the company’s latest spinal implant and enabling technology innovations at the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting held September 25-28, 2019 in Chicago, IL at booth #2218.



“We are proud to be a NASS sponsor and this year’s meeting is very exciting as we plan to unveil several new technologies poised for launch,” said Dave Demski, Chief Executive Officer. “With the addition of the ExcelsiusGPS® Interbody Solutions platform, we will demonstrate the integration of our best-in-class surgical planning, robotic navigation, and expandable interbody technologies designed to enhance operating room efficiency and improve clinical results in spine surgery.”

The company’s participation includes in-booth surgeon presentations on the next evolution of the ExcelsiusGPS® platform featuring Interbody Solutions. This new solution offers navigation with constant real-time feedback during dilation, disc preparation, and implant insertion to help achieve optimal implant placement for minimally invasive posterior and lateral lumbar interbody fusion procedures. The platform’s rigid robotic arm maximizes retractor stability and creates a strong and stable working channel. Using today’s most comprehensive, robotic-assisted spine surgery platform, surgeons will be able to navigate instruments and implants with the most advanced expandable interbody portfolio on the market.

The exhibit will also include live demonstrations of Globus Medical’s Single Position Lateral Surgery technique, which has been increasingly utilized by surgeons over the last few years. Single Position Lateral Surgery is a fully integrated procedural solution that combines robotic and navigation enabling technologies with advanced musculoskeletal implant systems to treat complex multi-level spine pathologies from a single lateral position. Procedures that traditionally required multi-staged surgery using anterior, lateral, and posterior patient positions to treat spinal levels including L5-S1 can now be performed while the patient remains in one lateral position. This technique has the potential to provide tangible benefits for surgeons, hospitals, and patients in terms of time, accuracy, surgical efficiency, and reduced radiation exposure through a holistic surgical solution.

Additional new technologies will be exhibited including CREO® NXT Stabilization System, SI-LOK® Select Sacroiliac Joint Fixation, and the full line of HEDRON™ 3D Printed Spacers.

Globus welcomes NASS attendees to visit globusmedical.com/nass-2019 for a complete list of event details and to register for the presentations featured below:

Wednesday, September 25th



The Next Evolution of Posterior MIS with ExcelsiusGPS® Interbody Solutions

10:00am -10:30am, Exhibit Hall Booth #2218

Sheeraz Qureshi, MD, MBA

Single Position Lateral Surgery with ExcelsiusGPS® and Expandable Technology

3:05 pm – 3:35 pm, Exhibit Hall Booth #2218

Vladimir Sinkov, MD

Thursday, September 26th

HEDRON™ 3D Printed Spacers: Engineered for Fusion

3:00 pm – 3:30 pm, Exhibit Hall Booth #2218

Frank La Marca, MD

NASS After Hours featuring ExcelsiusGPS®: A Comprehensive Solution for Spine Surgery

Presentation: 3:30 pm - 5:15 pm, Gold Theater, Exhibit Hall Booth #1310

BioSkills Lab: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Orange Lab, Exhibit Hall Booth #1310

Hoon Choi, MD, MS

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical , Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com .

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with changing laws and regulations that are applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov . Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Contact:

Brian Kearns

Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Phone: (610) 930-1800

Email: investors@globusmedical.com

www.globusmedical.com



