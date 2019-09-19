StoneMor Partners L.P. Elevates Jeffrey DiGiovanni to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- Combines Role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer



Johnson Consulting Group Hired to Assist with Asset Divestitures

TREVOSE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Partnership”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today announced it has elevated Chief Accounting Officer Jeffrey DiGiovanni to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, combining the roles of Chief Accounting and Chief Financial Officer. DiGiovanni replaces Garry Herdler, who will transition to a consulting role with the Partnership through the end of the year and focus exclusively on cost reductions and productivity improvements. In an additional cost reduction measure, StoneMor will eliminate the position of Chief Operating Officer. As a result, Jim Ford will depart the Partnership to pursue other interests. At the same time, StoneMor announced it has retained Johnson Consulting Group to assist with potential asset sales. Johnson Consulting is a leading consulting firm in the funeral and cemetery industry across North America.

StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Redling, commented, “We’re delighted to elevate Jeff to CFO. Jeff’s been our Chief Accounting Officer since September 2018 and played a key role in getting us current in our financial filings. He has built a strong team at StoneMor, and he brings more than 15 years of public accounting experience. Garry Herdler spearheaded a vital initiative during his time here, negotiating and completing the transactions to recapitalize our balance sheet. He has also led a comprehensive performance improvement plan that will continue to be his main area of focus. Jim Ford has been a valued member of the management team and was instrumental in creating the general manager model and regional structure by which we now operate. With Jim’s departure, the three Divisional Presidents will report directly to the CEO, further streamlining our management structure. We are grateful to Jim for his efforts and we wish him well in his new endeavors.

“The hiring of the Johnson Consulting Group is an important step in our process of formalizing our divestiture strategy. For the past month, the Johnson Consulting team has been engaged in a comprehensive review of our asset base and is now actively exploring various options to optimize our portfolio while deleveraging our balance sheet.

“These actions are aligned with our turnaround plan as we continue to execute on progressing our core initiatives of reducing costs and improving sales and operational efficiency.”

Jeff DiGiovanni, prior to joining StoneMor, was Managing Director at a leading accounting and transaction advisory firm with offices in Philadelphia, New York City and Princeton, N.J. While there, from 2012 to 2017, he worked with clients to deliver services, including readiness for initial public offerings, financial reporting including reporting to the Securities and Exchange Commission and technical accounting assistance on complex transactions. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and a Master of Science in Financial Services from Saint Joseph’s University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About StoneMor Partners L.P.

StoneMor Partners L.P., headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 321 cemeteries and 90 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico.

StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Partners L.P., please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com .

