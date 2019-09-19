Ocwen Financial Receives Top Award From HomeFree-USA at the Reaching Millions Housing Conference

Award Recognizes Ocwen’s Long-Standing Commitment and Support to Helping Homeowners and Communities through Sustainable Home Retention Solutions

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, received the President’s Award for Resiliency from HomeFree-USA, the highest honor given by the organization.



Ocwen’s President and CEO, Glen Messina, accepted the award on behalf of the Company during the HomeFree-USA annual conference on Monday, September 16, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The President’s Award for Resiliency recognizes Ocwen for its unwavering commitment to preserving homeownership and building stronger communities by actively partnering with community organizations and providing home retention solutions to homeowners in distress. Since January 1, 2008, Ocwen has granted more than 800,000 loan modifications nationwide and has provided billions of dollars in principal forgiveness.

Messina said, “I am honored to have received this award on behalf of the employees at Ocwen who work tirelessly every day to create positive outcomes for our customers and communities, particularly for homeowners who are experiencing financial hardship. Our partnership with HomeFree-USA is one of the best examples of how working with community and counseling organizations can make a real difference. I look forward to continuing to build on our commitment to preserving and enabling homeownership through partnerships with organizations such as HomeFree-USA.”

Marcia Griffin, CEO of HomeFree-USA, said, “Despite the challenges presented by the housing crisis, Ocwen did the right thing and stood by struggling homeowners. They focused on innovative solutions that not only helped borrowers, but also stabilized communities. Ocwen understands the power of partnership and how to maximize positive outcomes by working with community-based non-profit housing organizations.”

HomeFree-USA is a leading HUD-approved nonprofit homeownership preparation, foreclosure prevention and financial empowerment organization that delivers services through its nationwide network of ethnically and culturally diverse faith and community-based nonprofit partners. The HomeFree-USA network represents the interests of 4.6 million homeowners and homebuyers. Since 1995, HomeFree-USA has helped 24,000 families become homeowners and has helped thousands of homeowners avoid foreclosure. As a HUD Intermediary, HomeFree-USA oversees a national network of more than 50 affiliated community and faith-based housing counseling agencies.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage Corporation (PHH Mortgage) and Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Inc. (Liberty). PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.Ocwen.com).

