SCS Engineers Wins 2019 Firebrand Award for SCS RMC®

/EIN News/ -- Long Beach, CA, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCS Engineers and Corso Systems jointly received a 2019 Firebrand Award today at the annual Ignition Community Conference. The firms won recognition for their next-generation visualization and control system for landfills.

The pilot project took place at the San Timoteo Landfill in San Bernardino County, California. The County needed a complete landfill enterprise solution easily accessible online and mobile-enabled. SCS and Corso use SCS’s Remote Monitoring and Control, or SCS RMC® to upgrade and provide a flexible, scalable platform integrated with Ignition 8 and Ignition Perspective. The next-generation options include 3D imaging from drones and virtual reality (VR). SCS uses aerial data from their drones to compose topographic mapping, 2D images, 3D renderings, GIS, thermal, near-infrared (NIR), and methane leak detection for waste facilities.

After flying the San Timoteo Landfill, uploading the imagery, and mapping the facility, they embed both the 2D images and 3D rendering into Perspective. The team can take those rendered images and apply them into a Microsoft HoloLens VR headset as well, which allows decision-makers at San Bernardino County to “walk the site” from their offices. Now, landfill executives and operators can view their sites remotely from any device, anywhere. Other benefits include:

Internal and regulatory reports are completed automatically extracting data from the system, reducing O&M costs and diminishing human error.

The County receives instant notification of malfunctions and can troubleshoot these notifications remotely.

The system is Java-free to comply with the information technology systems.

The firms and SCS RMC® have received a tremendous amount of positive feedback. SCS RMC® is now rolling out similar solutions at more landfills. A video on the 2019 ICC Award website explains how the system works and what landfill owners and operators can expect. Detailed information about SCS’s drone and remote monitoring and control are available at https://www.scsengineers.com/services/scsetools/remote-monitoring-control/.

