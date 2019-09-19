Scientology Forum Features Religions of the Middle East

An interfaith forum at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles featured religious leaders of faiths born in the Middle East.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the second in a series of five interfaith events organized by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and the California chapter of Youth for Human Rights, religious leaders discussed their basic beliefs and practices.

Although each is unique, the three religions featured in this forum—Islam, Bahá'í and Zoroastrianism—bear much in common from their Middle Eastern roots.

The event began with a concert of Middle Eastern music, setting the tone of the presentation. Then three religious leaders spoke of their fundamental beliefs and how they live their faith in their interactions with friends and families and the way the conduct their lives.

In an era where false information spread by social media can provoke acts of violence, understanding the true nature of religious communities is of great importance.

Los Angeles is a cultural tapestry whose residents practice more than 100 religions or denominations, hail from some 100 countries and speak twice as many languages. The Church of Scientology Los Angeles celebrates the ethnic diversity of the city with programs that promote communication and understanding among all who call Los Angeles home.

