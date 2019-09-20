Atlanta area teens organize 5K Run to support the children of the Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation

New ITEC Logo

ITEC truly embodies inclusion and unity in a region where that is very rare, and very different from where we live. We hope to not only raise much-needed funds, but let people know about about ITEC” — Dani Blank, ITEC 5K, Co-Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is nothing more empowering than helping others. That is what Atlanta area teens, Dani Blank and Emily Miller have set out to do by organizing a 5K Run to support the children at the Israel Tennis & Education Centers, planned for Sunday, September 29th at Newtown Park in Johns Creek, Georgia.

It was Dani who introduced the organization to her friend Emily. Dani has a life-long connection, inspired by her grandparents and parents. They involved her, from a young age, with this unique program in Israel that helps vulnerable children, of all faiths, many living on or below the poverty level, by educating and empowering them through academic enrichment and sports. This exposure taught her to “really fall in love with the Centers (ITEC) and what they do,” states Blank.

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC) was founded in 1976 and over the last 43 years it has grown and evolved into one of the largest social service agencies for children in Israel. ITEC has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of children with the goal of igniting hope and opening pathways to a successful future for them and for Israel, now and for generations to come.

Ms. Blank has experienced the work of this remarkable organization first-hand and has gotten to know many of the youth involved in it – developing friendships with people her own age that live in very different circumstances than her own.

“The ITEC truly embodies inclusion and unity in a region where that is very rare – and very different from how I live,” states Blank. Dani and Emily are big supporters of Israel and wanted to do something that they could relate to, as they are both Track and Cross Country (running) student athletes at Johns Creek High School in Alpharetta, GA.

“We hope to not only raise some much-needed funds for ITEC, but what we really want is to let more people know about what they do.” What they love most about the ITEC is that they are able to “combine providing important things to children who need them, you know, the skills that you need in life, with sports. Also, they give them an education, a family – and the sport (tennis) is at very high level,” states Blank.

The ITEC 5K will take place on Sunday, September 29th, beginning at 10:30AM at Newtown Park in Johns Creek, Georgia. For more information on how you can participate or to get involved, please go to www.Israel5K.com.



###

About the Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation:

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation (ITC) is 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that works tirelessly through the mediums of education and sport to enhance the development of Israeli youth. Since opening its first center in Ramat Hasharon in 1976, the ITEC has helped over 500,000 children, many of whom come from outlying and underserved towns throughout Israel. The 14 Israel Tennis & Education Centers stretch from Kiryat Shmona on the Lebanese border in the North to Beer Sheva bordering the Negev Desert in the South. www.ITECenters.org

ITEC has created a model of ethnic integration through sports in a safe environment where each and every child is afforded the opportunity to play, dream, learn and make friends within a peaceful community. Many see the centers within their communities as a stable, nurturing “second home” that supports them as they develop into productive, healthy, well-rounded adults, with thousands receiving scholarships to university and employment opportunities, as a result of their participation.

Its impact extends far beyond the children that participate in the programs, making an immeasurable positive impact on the country, the communities surrounding each center, the teachers, coaches and families of the over half a million children that have benefited from ITEC.

The organization is focused on the core values of education, equality, empowerment and well-being. Through its social impact programs, a wide range of children are served, including youth at risk, immigrants from Ethiopian and Russia and children with special needs, from autism and ADHD to Down Syndrome as well as those with developmental and physical disabilities.

The goal of Israel Tennis & Education Centers is to ensure that every child in Israel is healthy, educated, equal and equipped to pursue their dreams, without religious, economic or social barriers, and has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

For more information or to donate, please go to: www.ITECenters.org or contact Jacqueline Glodstein, Executive Vice President of Global Development at 212-784-9201 or jglodstein@ITECenters.org . Tax deductible contributions are appreciated.

Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation

57 W. 38th St, Suite 605

New York, New York 10018

(212) 784-9200



