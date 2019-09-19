REGI U.S., Inc. And Its Subsidiary, RadMax Technologies, Inc. Review of 2019 Progress and 2020 Outlook

/EIN News/ -- SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGI U.S., Inc. (“REGI” or “RGUS” or "the Company") (OTCQB: RGUS ) , The Board of Directors, Regi U.S., Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, RadMax Technologies, Inc. (RadMax) provide shareholders, and other interested parties with a 2019 progress report, as well as a first look at 2020.



Paul Chute, CEO and Board Chairman, stated that “As we close the books on another fiscal year, it is important to congratulate and thank RadMax employees and shareholders for their patience and support. The past year will undoubtedly be one of the most important in the company’s history as it marks our transition from in-house product R&D, to the sale and delivery of our first expander generator, two (2) large OEM funded white paper projects, numerous customer funded expander demonstration projects being negotiated, as well as a co-development project underway for the construction and testing of a RadMax internal combustion engine. This dramatic transition clearly supports our decision to focus internal resources on expander development while outsourcing engine development to a co-development partner. The end result is that we are now negotiating expander trials with numerous companies that represent diverse industries, markets, applications, and geographies. RadMax plans to raise the bar again in 2020 by converting these demonstration projects into recurring customers, increasing revenue and company growth. Focus will also be on securing a Strategic partner to support and accelerate company expansion.”



2019 Highlights include projects with:

Two (2) Department of Energy National Laboratories, two of which are sponsored and funded by a large A/C Industry OEM.

Two (2) US Air Conditioning OEM’s evaluating our expanders in commercial building A/C & refrigerated transport container equipment.

A Canadian Oil & Gas company and the National Gas Innovation Fund to generate power for pneumatic controllers in order to eliminate GHG emissions from natural gas wellheads.

A Large US Oil & Gas company interested in GHG emission elimination & recapturing compression power from natural gas wells and pipelines.

Three (3) manufacturing companies working to reduce energy costs & carbon footprint by incorporating expanders into existing steam, gas or refrigeration lines.

A Canadian Syngas waste heat recovery company that designs and sells equipment to burn landfill, agricultural and biological waste to generate syngas, which is then used to generate electricity.

A South Korean liquid natural gas (LNG) company building the bunkering infrastructure needed to convert small to mid-size diesel powered ships to clean burning LNG.

City of Geneva & the Swiss government to use RadMax expanders to generate electricity from natural gas let-down stations (>200) across the country.

Co-Development Projects in Progress:

New Zealand based, specialty engine manufacturer to design and build a prototype ceramic or carbon fiber internal combustion engine for testing in a variety of applications.

N. Illinois University 3D printer project to reduce manufacturing time, cost, part count and weight.

Accelerate expander / generator testing in Guatemala based, heat pump manufacturer EEMS equipment to demonstrate performance and secure funding for African field trials.

Intellectual Property Update:

RadMax currently owns three (3) “core technology” utility patents, which includes our most recent patent issued on September 17, 2019 titled “Electricity Generator and Methods for Generating Electricity”.

Additionally, there are five (5) utility patents filed and awaiting approval. Increasing the value of our intellectual property assets is a high priority, so with that in mind we have plans to file fifteen (15) new patents as funds become available.

As our product development and sales activities increase internationally, we plan to expand our IP coverage to include the EU, South America, Asia and other countries of interest.

Additionally, work has begun on the donated Carrier, state-of-the-art, 10-ton commercial air conditioner / chiller, to install and test a RadMax expander / generator. The objective is to improve the systems coefficient of performance (COP) by 5 to 15%. If fully implemented in all relevant air conditioning and refrigeration applications, 50 – 150 billion kWh of electricity worth $5 - $15 billion and up to 150 million metric tons of CO 2 fossil fuel related emissions could be eliminated annually in the U.S. alone. We are very appreciative of Carrier’s interest and guidance as we define and test several expander and / or generator operational configurations to define the most attractive options from a performance and cost perspective.

Challenges to maintain and accelerate our momentum in 2020?

In order to maintain and accelerate our product development and commercialization programs we require the support of a strategic partner. Specifically, a partner to fund ongoing product development programs, the expansion of our engineering and manufacturing capabilities, as well as our growing list of customer driven, proof-of-concept field trials.

ABOUT REGI U.S., INC

RadMax Technologies, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of REGI U.S., Inc., is a research and development company in the mid stages of prototype testing towards commercializing a family of unique, axial vane devices built around a patented “common rotary core”. This common core can be easily configured into a broad range of innovative products that includes; gas expanders, compressors, pumps, and internal combustion engines / external combustion turbines. These devices can be utilized across numerous global markets and applications to recapture lost “Free” energy and help users improve efficiency, decrease size, weight and complexity in powering applications. In addition, reducing their energy consumption, costs and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG’s) by using less energy, more efficiently. For more information, please visit www.radmaxtech.com

