Watch: NCLA Releases Video Addressing Urgency to Protect Americans’ Civil Liberties from the Administrative State

The month of September also commemorates the signing of the United States Constitution.

But today, the system of government established in America's founding document is threatened by the modern Administrative State, a type of governance that is not authorized by the Constitution. NCLA was created to counter that threat.

“The goal of the New Civil Liberties Alliance is to restore our constitutional freedoms, which have been severely eroded, and go after the types of power that threaten civil liberties of all Americans. That seems essential these days because the threat to civil liberties is so substantial now.”

—Philip Hamburger, President of NCLA

“There’s a tendency to just think, well it’s a good idea or … it’s something that we want to accomplish, and we can think of good government reasons for doing it. Right. … But there is still a Constitution and we are a constitutional republic. And just because you think it’s a good idea doesn’t mean that government can do it. It has to be consistent with our Constitution and with the way the Constitution requires things to be done.”

—Hon. Janice Rogers Brown, NCLA Advisory Board Chairman

“I do believe that the growth of the administrative state is the civil liberties issue of our time. It doesn’t matter what area of liberty you look at there is a federal agency that is trying to take liberty away. And we can’t underestimate that problem, or more and more liberty will be lost every day.”

—Mark Chenoweth, Executive Director and General Counsel of NCLA

NCLA is a nonprofit civil rights organization founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.



