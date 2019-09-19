CASA-CE hails Government economic measures

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 19 - The head of state, João Lourenço, has been working to give national citizens a better economic situation, said Wednesday in Luanda the president of Angola's Broad Salvation Convergence - Electoral Coalition (CASA-CE), André Gaspar Mendes de Carvalho. ,

Speaking at a press conference on CASA-CE's vision of the country's political, economic and social situation, he praised “pointing the finger” at facts of fighting corruption, which he considered innovative in governance.

For the politician, this atmosphere illustrates the turning of the page in the fight against corruption and impunity.

In his address, he spoke, among other issues, of the problem of lack of employment, advocating the implementation of policies to encourage entrepreneurship and the creation of micro, small and medium enterprises.

In this perspective, the state should play a key role in opening credit lines and providing financial support to business initiatives, he advised.

