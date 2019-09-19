Stefanini announces new joint venture in Romania in partnership with Infinit Solutions

/EIN News/ -- BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, announced today that the company is launching a new joint venture in Romania, Stefanini Infinit. The new organization will be a full-service digital marketing company established in partnership with Romanian entrepreneurs and brothers Alexandru Cernătescu and Andrei Cernătescu, owners of the Infinit Solutions digital agency.



Stefanini Infinit takes over the team of the former Infinit Solutions Agency, and will seamlessly continue its local business operations. Additionally, the new company will now have access to the global resources of the Stefanini Group and will enhance the Group’s global services offering, by adding a creative and marketing perspective to the business and tech solutions provided by the group.

”Now more than ever, we live in a business world where every company has developed a customer-centric approach, and if it hasn’t yet, it surely will quickly,” said Marco Stefanini, CEO and founder of Stefanini and majority stakeholder in Stefanini Infinit. “The new generation of consumers is not only active, but are activists. They are digitally literate and eager to engage with brands. So businesses in general need to develop a digital gateway and focus on maintaining a consistent, meaningful relationship with their customers by leveraging technology in a creative way. This is why we wanted to complement our tech and business portfolio with a set of creative and marketing skills that would enable companies to bring new digital solutions to their customers and address their needs like never before.”

Stefanini International Holding, the international arm of the Brazilian tech giant follows a strategy of acquiring or setting up joint ventures with young and ambitious local entrepreneurs from all over the world, offering them a global platform for their solutions and services, and at the same time, constantly expanding and refreshing its own portfolio. Stefanini Infinit is the first joint venture of its kind in Europe.

“Working with our partners at Infinit Solutions Agency for seven years now, in various projects for various clients, we have tested our strong chemistry and the power of our combined offering,” said Stefanini. “We now know that a combined marketing and tech approach can be highly beneficial to our clients and to their end users, and can take full advantage of the new trends that focus on efficiency, mobility and flexibility, all supported by intelligent and interactive technology. This integrated approach has already proved important in areas like banking, insurance or FMCG, and has great market potential in the near future.”

Stefanini Infinit will continue to operate as an independent company, keeping its management and creative culture intact, but the company will now be able to leverage the Stefanini Group resources and presence in more than 40 countries.

“Having worked together with our partners at Stefanini for a long time, we saw in them a perfect match from a human, as well as from a business perspective,” said Alex Cernatescu, CEO of Stefanini Infinit. “The customer-centric and digital entrepreneurial culture of Stefanini was one of the most important reasons why we decided to take our partnership one step further and create this new joint venture together. The newly created business setup enables us to provide integrated services for our existing, local clients and expand our operations globally.”

Combining marketing strategy with creative and digital capabilities, all backed by a global team of developers and tech experts, Stefanini Infinit now has an unparalleled range of services, enabling companies to build their presence and conduct their business in the digital environment in a meaningful and effective way.

About Infinit Solutions Agency



Infinit Solutions Agency is one of the largest digital agencies in Romania (according to Forbes magazine) and one of the fastest growing in Europe. Infinit Solutions works for brands like Suzuki, Arctic, Chio, Nutline, Pom-Bar (Intersnack), Hellmans, Delik'at (Unilever), CEC Bank, Tantum Verde (Angelini), Cosmopolis, METRO etc., managing the brands’ digital footprint and developing and implementing integrated campaigns with a strong digital core. Creative, but also keeping its focus on measurable results, Infinit Solutions also helps its clients with digital transformation programs, assisting them in adjusting their brands and business models to the consumers of tomorrow.

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a Brazilian multinational with 32 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and User Experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of ​​innovation. Currently, the Brazilian multinational has a broad portfolio, which mixes innovative consulting and marketing solutions, mobility, customized campaigns and artificial intelligence to traditional solutions such as Service Desk, Field Service and outsourcing (BPO).

Present in 40 countries, Stefanini was nominated, for the fourth consecutive year, as the fifth transnational company more internationalized, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2018.



