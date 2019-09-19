Future Foodz’ Future Bar: The Original Cricket Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar Now Available on VitaBeauti.Com

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Foodz’ next-generation energy bar – Future Bar: The Original Cricket Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar – is now available on the popular health and wellness portal, vitabeauti.com.

“We are excited about expanding our distribution network in 2019. Vitabeauti.com is just the first step toward reaching consumers who not only want a great tasting energy bar but one that uses eco-friendly ingredients,” said Marcus Lunardo, one of the two co-founders of Future Foodz, which is based in Toronto. “We only use tasty ingredients that are from sustainable suppliers.”

Jeff Fernandez, executive vice president of Nutritional Products International, said placing the Future Bar on vitabeauti.com was the first stage of the energy bar’s national rollout. “We plan to place Future Bar on more health and wellness sites in the coming weeks and months.”

Today, more consumers are looking for brands that align with their values. Future Foodz has adopted sustainable sourcing standards, such as social, ethical, and environmental values when choosing suppliers.

“We wanted to create a great, healthy and tasty energy bar,” Lunardo said. “But we also wanted to reflect our social values when selecting ingredients and suppliers. The ingredients used in our bar come from sustainable suppliers who are all recognized for their sustainable practices.”

The Future Bar uses only four ingredients: Cricket protein powder, natural peanut butter, egg white powder, and 100 percent Belgium chocolate.

Cricket protein is also an eco-friendlier source of protein than traditional livestock, which accounts for more than 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition, cricket protein powder has all the essential amino acids just like whey protein. Cricket protein, however, has more healthy fat and contains the same omega-6 to omega-3 ratio as sardines, which Whey protein does not.

“We plan to expand our distribution network in 2019,” Lunardo said. “We want to make our Future Bar, which we believe is the best tasting chocolate bar on the market, available to anyone who wants a healthy and tasty energy bar.

“Our Future Bar is a healthy chocolate bar with chunks of natural peanut butter which makes every bite delicious,” Lunardo added. “The bars are packed with natural protein to give consumers the ability to workout faster, longer, and smarter.”

For more information, check out the company’s website, Instagram, or visit vitabeauti.com.

Andrew Polin Future Foodz 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



