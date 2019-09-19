Trio Sana: Frankincense Dates Back to Biblical Days

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frankincense was as good as gold in ancient times.

Early civilizations used camels to transport frankincense along the global trade routes. It was one of baby Jesus’ earliest gifts from the three wise men, who gave him gold, frankincense, and myrrh. It is mentioned 22 times in the Bible.

This essential oil comes from the dried and distilled resin of the frankincense tree. Ancient civilizations used it for religious ceremonies, burial rituals, and as part of traditional remedies for a variety of ailments. It was the most popular incense in its day.

That hasn’t changed. People today still seek frankincense out.

Trio Sana, a health and wellness company based in the United Kingdom, plans to bring its Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii from Somaliland to the United States later this year.

“There are many cultures that still use frankincense daily,” said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana. “Many people believe in the therapeutic properties of frankincense. It is still one of the most popular essential oils in the world.”

Trio Sana is also introducing two other products to the American consumer:

Kollagenix-Sports, which was developed by using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combined marine collagen with the three vital nutrients for the joints and muscles to work synergistically together, which maximizes their effectiveness.

Kollagenix-R, which also employs NNCT, uses marine collagen and combines it with all 13 anti-aging vitamins.

Trio Sana plans to bring high-quality organic and therapeutic frankincense at affordable prices to the U.S. market.

“We have created a fair and equitable partnership with the farming community in Somaliland,” Cobain said. “We have made sure the farmers receive a fair price for their harvest. Trio Sana has created a community fund, which the local leaders will oversee. Trio Sana is committed to creating an ethical and sustainable supply chain where everyone benefits.”

For additional information about Trio Sana's products, call 561-544-0719.

Andrew Polin Trio Sana 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



