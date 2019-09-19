Karl Strauss’ Celebration Of Independent Beer, Collabapalooza, Returns For Its Third Year

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karl Strauss Brewing Company is proud to present the third year of Collabapalooza, an indie beer collaboration celebration featuring independent San Diego craft breweries. This signature event is going down on Saturday, October 19, behind the North Park Observatory.



Voted Best Beer Event of 2017 and 2018 by the readers of West Coaster Magazine, Collabapalooza celebrates the spirit of independent beer made in San Diego, with once-in-a-lifetime chances to taste a unique selection of one-off collaboration beers and rare releases made by more than 40 local breweries.

This collaboration festival benefits the San Diego Brewers Guild , as well as the North Park Main Street Association . Collabapalooza will take place on Saturday, October 19, from 1 to 5pm. General admission tickets cost $40 per person, with VIP priced at $60 each. All tickets include unlimited 2oz pours and a commemorative taster glass, and VIP admission also boasts early festival access and a festival t-shirt. Tickets are available for purchase here.

The complete pour list for Collabapalooza will be announced at the end of September. The complete Collaboration Partner list is available here.

For more information about Collabapalooza, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT KARL STRAUSS BREWING COMPANY

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.



