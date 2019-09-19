There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,006 in the last 365 days.

THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND CALLS ON THE U.S. SENATE TO PASS THE FUTURE ACT AS A STAND-ALONE BILL

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) thanks Senate HELP Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-TN) for his recognition of the importance of both Title III, Part-F funding and the modernization of various aspects of our federal student-aid system.

While we appreciate the proposal for a longer-term or “permanent” solution to Title III, Part F, recent Congressional history suggests that such a proposal would not receive the requisite approval by both houses of Congress before the deadline for renewing Title III, Part F - September 30th - expires.  Therefore, it is imperative for the Senate to act with all deliberate speed on the bi-partisan and bi-cameral FUTURE Act as a stand-alone bill.  

Following the Senate’s passage of FUTURE Act, TMCF looks forward to working with leaders on both sides of the aisle to develop a longer-term solution for Title III, Part F and on other Higher Education Act-related priorities." Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO.    

###

 

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

TMCF Press
Thurgood Marshall College Fund
202-888-0039
tmcfpress@tmcf.org
