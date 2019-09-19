Chemonics’ EVP Awarded 2019 ASCM Award of Excellence – Supply Chain Leader

/EIN News/ -- Washington D.C.,, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington D.C., ­– September 18, 2019 – Chemonics Executive Vice President, Jamey Butcher, received the 2019 Award of Excellence – Supply Chain Leader from the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the global leader in supply chain learning, transformation, innovation and leadership. Mr. Butcher accepted the award at the ASCM 2019 conference.

“I am so honored to receive this award. So many people have contributed to the global health supply chain that Chemonics’ supports and operates, and this award is really for all of us and those we serve around the world,” said Mr. Butcher after the award ceremony.

Mr. Butcher serves as the current Executive Vice President and is the incoming CEO of Chemonics International Inc. Since joining Chemonics 20 years ago, Mr. Butcher has worked in a variety of roles, particularly focused on private sector development, health, and supply chain management in Africa, Europe and Eurasia, and Asia. He currently oversees Chemonics’ global health supply chain portfolio, providing technical assistance and service delivery to more than 60 countries for a variety of donors. He leads efforts to implement sustainable supply chains that can be transitioned to local governments and stakeholders, improve the delivery of health commodities, and scale up innovative approaches and the use of technology in developing countries to affect lives worldwide.

Under Mr. Butcher’s leadership, Chemonics has forged a strategic partnership with Arizona State University to create an accredited and accessible online program in supply chain management to ensure that Chemonics’ global network of professionals has access to affordable continuous learning and development opportunities. Mr. Butcher also drove technical and management enhancements that led to a dramatic improvement in results on the USAID-funded Global Health and Supply Chain Program-Procurement and Supply Management (GHSC-PSM) project, the U.S. government’s flagship mechanism through which countries can order and receive life-saving health commodities. Chemonics and a consortium of partners implement GHSC-PSM. To date, GHSC-PSM has procured nearly $2 billion of health commodities to fight HIV/AIDS and malaria and provide essential products for maternal and child health and reproductive health.

The ASCM Award of Excellence – Supply Chain Leader award honors an executive who exhibits extraordinary team and organizational leadership; provides dedicated coaching, mentoring and support of fellow professionals; and makes lasting contributions to advancing the field of supply chain.

Together, ASCM and its partners aim to help motivated individuals in the supply chain profession, and those interested in pursuing a career in supply chain, expand their knowledge and capabilities through learning, certification, networking and other professional development opportunities.

ABOUT CHEMONICS

Founded in 1975, Chemonics is an international development consulting firm dedicated to helping people live healthier, more productive, and more independent lives. Its projects span more than 70 countries and all facets of international development, from health care to financial inclusion.



ABOUT ASCM

The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global leader in end-to-end supply chain organizational transformation, innovation and leadership. As the largest non-profit association for supply chain, we are an unbiased partner connecting people around the world to the newest insights and solutions on all aspects of supply chain. ASCM transforms enterprises and empowers people with industry-recognized, global standards - like APICS and SCOR - to optimize their supply chains, secure their competitive advantage and positively impact the world.

