Onex Third-Quarter Dividend Declared

/EIN News/ -- All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today declared a third-quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on October 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 10, 2019.



In addition, the Board of Directors has suspended, effective September 19, 2019, the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan until further notice. As a result, shareholders of record will receive the third-quarter dividend in cash.

For further information:

Emilie Blouin

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +1.416.362.7711

Onex Website: www.onex.com



