EnerSys Reports Fire at its Richmond, Kentucky Production Facility

/EIN News/ -- READING, Pa., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, reports that earlier today a fire broke out in the battery formation area of our Richmond, Kentucky motive power production facility. The Richmond Fire Department and others responded quickly and the fire was extinguished. There were no reported injuries to our employees or responders. We would like to thank the Richmond Fire Department as well as any other fire companies, utility representatives or other first responders.



While we are only in the early stage of assessment, we believe the fire will result in significant property damage and some amount of business interruption. Any business interruption will be felt mostly in the periods commencing after our second fiscal quarter, which ends on September 29, 2019. The Company maintains policies of insurance for both property damage and business interruption. We are assessing the potential for losses not covered by these policies and considering whether claims against other policies may be available to cover such losses.

We are also assessing our ability to shift production to our other motive power facilities in North America, as well as transferring existing formation equipment to Richmond. We have contacted our vendor about new formation equipment.

The Company will provide an update as further information becomes available.

ABOUT ENERSYS

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications. We manufacture and distribute reserve power and motive power batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide.

Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other commercial electric powered vehicles. Reserve power batteries are used in the telecommunication and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions including medical, aerospace and defense systems. With our Alpha acquisition, EnerSys expanded its portfolio to become the only fully integrated DC power and energy storage solution provider for broadband, telecom and energy storage systems. Outdoor equipment enclosure products are utilized in the telecommunication, cable, utility, transportation industries and by government and defense customers. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to customers from over 100 countries through our sales and manufacturing locations around the world.

