TDK Announces New Versatile Ultrasonic Sensor Disk Series

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDK Corporation today announced a new series of ceramic-based EPCOS ultrasonic sensor disks. The series is comprised of two standard types: The B59050Z0206A030 and the B59070Z0285D12* sensor disks. The B59050Z0206A030 sensor disk has a diameter of 5.0 mm and thickness of 1.02 mm. With a serial resonance frequency of 2000 kHz, it features thickness oscillation mode (axial), making is suitable for use in liquid media. The B59070Z0285D12* has a diameter of 7.0 mm and a thickness of 0.195 mm. It offers a radial mode of oscillation at 285 kHz, and is suitable for operation exposed to air.



The RoHS-compatible sensor disks are suitable for a variety of applications. In automotive electronics, for example, they can be used in park assist or blind spot monitoring systems, level sensing for fuel or SCR tanks, as well as interior monitoring for anti-theft systems. In industrial electronics applications the sensor disks permit the flow metering of fluids or gases, and the level sensing of fluids or bulk materials. The sensor disks are also suitable for collision avoidance systems in automated guided vehicles. Apart from the standard types, application-specific versions can also be manufactured.

Main applications

Automotive: Park assist and blind spot monitoring systems, level measurement, interior monitoring

Industrial: Flow metering, level sensing, collision avoidance systems

Main features and benefits

Disk diameters of 5 mm and 7 mm

Serial resonance frequencies of 285 kHz and 2000 MHz

Application-specific versions possible

Key data

Type Serial resonance

frequency [kHz] Capacitance

[pF] Diameter

[mm] Thickness

[mm] B59050Z0206A030 2000 300 5.0 1.02 B59070Z0285D12* 285 2000 7.0 0.195

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

You can download this text and associated images from www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/en/190919.

Further information on the products can be found under www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/en/ultrasonic_sensor_disks .

Please forward reader inquiries to marketing.communications@tdk-electronics.tdk.com .

Contacts:

Debbie Martin

Marketing Communications Manager

TDK Electronics Inc.

732-906-4364

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/236e1cb2-aa35-4d01-b0f4-81308733723f

ceramic-based EPCOS ultrasonic sensor disks ceramic-based EPCOS ultrasonic sensor disks



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.