Toronto Welcomes More Than 1,500 Science Centre Experts

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) is pleased to welcome the 2019 Association of Science Technology Centers (ASTC) Annual Conference from September 21-24, 2019. The conference is set to generate an estimated $3.7 million in economic impact for Toronto and Ontario and will bring together more than 1,500 science centre professionals from around the globe.



The conference will feature an open house at the Ontario Science Centre and explore strategies, operations, programs, technologies, partnerships, and new approaches that will advance the science centre industry. ASTC represents over 600 members in nearly 50 countries and to address diversity, 17 science centre staff from underrepresented groups will attend the conference with the Diversity and Leadership Development Fellows Program. Other activities will include community-of-practice meet-ups, pre-conference intensive sessions at the Centre for Urban Innovation, and dynamic keynote speakers.



The bid to host the 2019 ASTC Annual Conference was won by the Ontario Science Centre in partnership with the MTCC, Tourism Toronto and the Leaders Circle. The Leaders Circle partners with local experts to bring international meetings like the 2019 ASTC Annual Conference to Toronto that leave a legacy of social and economic benefits. In 2018, Toronto welcomed more international delegates than any other city in North America and set a new North American record (ICCA 2018).



The arrival of the 2019 ASTC Annual Conference coincides with the Ontario Science Centre’s 50th anniversary and also reflects Toronto’s international standing as a leading technology hub. The Greater Toronto Area is the third-largest technology hub in North America and the fastest-growing.



“We are thrilled to welcome the international science centre community to Toronto as we celebrate 50 years since the opening of the Ontario Science Centre, one of the seminal institutions in this field,” said Dr. Maurice Bitran, CEO and Chief Science Office, Ontario Science Centre. “The ASTC 2019 conference, themed Moonshots, will provide insights into this exciting and evolving field as well as the tools to help navigate the next 50 years.”



“We are excited to gather for the ASTC Annual Conference in Toronto – a diverse city that provides community connections and powerful examples of science engagements. We are grateful to the Toronto community for its warm welcome and collaboration on this conference, especially to our hosts at the Ontario Science Centre and the team at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre,” said Cristin Dorgelo, President and CEO of the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC).



“Toronto’s technology sector is growing rapidly and conferences like the 2019 ASTC Annual Conference help build on this momentum,” said Lorenz Hassenstein, President and CEO of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. “It is a privilege to work with our hospitality and industry partners to welcome the 2019 ASTC Annual Conference and all conventions that leave a local legacy for Toronto and Ontario.”



Learn more about the local experts who were instrumental in bringing the 2019 Association of Science Technology Centers (ASTC) Annual Conference to Toronto here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PeLTNOq4pS4&t=5s



About the Metro Toronto Convention Centre: The Metro Toronto Convention Centre is Canada’s number one convention and trade show facility. Over the past 35 years, the Centre has hosted over 21,000 events and has added $7.8 billion in direct spending economic impact to the community. For further information, please visit www.mtccc.com.



About the Leaders Circle: The Leaders Circle program partners with top thinkers, innovators, and researchers throughout the Toronto region to bring international meetings to the city. These meetings showcase Toronto as a place of innovation, excellence and opportunity. Supported by the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and Tourism Toronto, the Leaders Circle ensures Toronto hosts international meetings that provide a transfer of knowledge, build on the city’s global reputation, promote innovation and groundbreaking institutions, and leave a legacy of social and economic benefits to the city and region. For more, please visit www.theleaderscircle.ca.

