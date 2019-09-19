Associa Branches Participate in Community Associations Institute Chesapeake Chapter’s Annual Symposium & Vendor Expo

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, VA, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC), Select Community Services (SCS), and Legum & Norman (L&N) will be teaming up to participate in the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Chesapeake Chapter’s Annual Symposium and Vendor Expo on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Baltimore, MD.



The expo will feature vendor booths and offer a networking opportunity with industry experts, vendor representatives, and community managers. The event will provide attendees with a continental breakfast, a chance to attend a morning educational program, a complimentary lunch, access to the vendor expo, afternoon seminars, and a networking wrap party. Expo attendees will also have the opportunity to view video examples of “Board Meetings Gone Wild.” Experts will discuss how boards can deal with different situations and offer some effective and useful tools for managing difficult meetings.



“The team is always excited to attend the annual CAI symposium and vendor expo,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa CMC president. “This year’s discussion topic is important for board members and community managers. We can’t wait to learn best practices, procedures, and tools for dealing with difficult meetings. Associa will also be hosting a vendor booth and we encourage everyone to stop by and learn more about our team and services.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



